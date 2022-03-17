ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With new districts drawn, these candidates have their eyes on the Maine primary in June

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
SOUTHERN MAINE – Here in Southern Maine, the state primary on June 14 will see a blend of contested races, fresh faces, and incumbents teeing up their re-election hopes.

In Kennebunkport, Republicans Elizabeth Jordan and Ronald Russell will compete for the GOP nomination in Maine House District 134, while incumbent Democratic State Rep. Traci Gere will be unchallenged in her bid for her party’s nod and her hopes of securing a second term this fall. District 134 is comprised of Kennebunkport and parts of Kennebunk and Biddeford.

In House District 146 – which comprises of Ogunquit and parts of Wells and York – it will be Democrats who will be competing to clinch their party’s nomination. Democrats Health Ouellette, of Ogunquit, and Walter Runte, of York, will square off on the Democratic ballot, whereas Republican Bradley Moulton, of York, is the lone candidate seeking the GOP nomination.

And in York, Republicans Paul Hopfgarten and David Koopman will vie for their party’s nomination to run for the seat in House District 147. Holly Sargent is unchallenged in her bid for the Democratic nomination in the district, which is comprised of part of York.

Democrats John McAdam and Patricia Kidder, of Sanford, are competing for their party’s nomination in the race for House District 141. Lucas Lanigan, also of Sanford, is seeking the GOP nod in that race. The district is comprised of Newfield and Shapleigh and part of Sanford.

And with certain legislators “terming out” and ineligible to seek another stint in Augusta, voters will see plenty of newcomers on their party’s ballots in June. Jordan, Russell, Ouellette, Runte, Hopfgarten, Koopman, Sargent, McAdam, and Lanigan are among them.

For the Maine Senate, newcomer Kendra Williams, of Sanford, for example, is seeking the Democratic nomination in District 33. On the Republican side, Matt Harrington, of Sanford, is pursuing the GOP nomination in his hopes of jumping from the House to the Senate, as he terms out as a state representative. The district is comprised of Sanford, Lebanon, Alfred and Waterboro.

Republican Julie Rakic, of Kittery, is another newcomer, in this case one with sights set on the GOP nomination for Senate District 35. Incumbent Democrat Mark Lawrence will be seeking his party’s nod toward his bid for reelection. The district is comprised of South Berwick, Eliot, and parts of York, Kittery and Ogunquit.

Other newcomers include Daniel Sayre, of Kennebunk, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for House District 135, comprised of Kennebunk; Kristan Watson, of Arundel, who has sights set on the Democratic nod for House District 140, comprised of Arundel, Dayton and parts of Lyman; and Wesley Davie, a Democrat, and Matthew Toth, a Republican, two Sanford residents who are hoping to represent House District 143, comprised of part of Sanford.

Even more fresh faces. Berwick residents Thomas Lavigne, a Republican, and Margaret Wheeler, a Democrat, are seeking their party’s nominations in the House District 148 race. The district is comprised of Berwick and part of North Berwick.

Republican Mark Rouillard, of North Berwick, is seeking the GOP nomination in the House District 149 race, so that he may run against incumbent Democrat Tiffany Roberts, of South Berwick, who is on the ballot in the June primary for her own re-election bid. The district is comprised of parts of South Berwick and North Berwick.

As well, Republican David Rumery, of Eliot, is seeking the GOP nod, so that he can run against Democratic incumbent State Rep. Michele Meyer, of Eliot, in the race for House District 150, which consists of Eliot and parts of South Berwick and Kittery. Meyer is seeking the Democratic nod for her reelection bid.

And in Kittery, Republican Howard Patten is on the ballot for his party’s nomination, so that he can challenge Democratic incumbent State Rep. Kristi Mathieson, who is on the ballot for her party’s nod in the House District 151 race. The district consists of most of Kittery.

And from there, the primary will have names that voters will recognize if they’ve followed local legislative politics in recent years.

Democratic State Sen. Henry Ingwersen, of Arundel, will be on his party’s ballot in June as part of his bid for another term serving Senate District 32 this fall. Republicans do not have anyone on the ballot for this race. District 32 is comprised of Arundel, Lyman, Dayton, Hollis and Biddeford.

Brad Ducharme, of Kennebunk, has his sights set on the Republican nomination in the race for Senate District 34. Incumbent Democrat Joseph Rafferty, of Kennebunk, is on his party’s ballot in his bid for reelection. The district consists of Berwick, North Berwick, and parts of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells.

Republican Todd DiFede, of Kennebunk, is seeking the GOP nomination in the House Direct 135 race, the one for which Sayre is pursuing the Democratic nod. The district is comprised of Kennebunk.

Incumbent Republican State Rep. Wayne Parry, of Arundel, is pursuing the GOP nomination as part of his re-election bid to represent District 140, in the same race where Watson is seeking the Democrats’ nod. The district is comprised of Arundel and Dayton and part of Lyman.

In Sanford, Republican Pamela Buck and Democrat Joseph Hanslip are on their party’s ballots in the race for House District 142, which consists of part of Sanford.

In Wells, incumbent Republican State Rep. Timothy Roche and Democrat Dan Hobbs are on their party’s ballots in the House District 145 race. The district is comprised of part of Wells.

According to the state's elections bureau, these districts reflect the laws, passed by the 130th Legislature and signed by the governor, that newly apportion the House and Senate districts and will be in effect for the primary in June and the election in November.

