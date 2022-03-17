ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson Faces Criticism from Fans During IndyCar Venture

By Michael Freeman
 2 days ago
Though a powerhouse in the NASCAR realm, Jimmie Johnson’s IndyCar experience so far has been less than stellar. NASCAR and IndyCar fans alike aren’t letting his performances go by unnoticed either and he currently faces a wealth of criticisms from fans.

Autoweek reports the seven-time NASCAR champion is facing massive amounts of criticism online for his lackluster performances so far in the IndyCar Series. Beginning 13 races so far and never doing better than 17th, it’s a far cry from his NASCAR finishes for sure. In the first start of 2022, he finished 23rd of only 26 racers at St. Petersburg. Making matters worse is the feedback he is seeing online.

“I’m human,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “I don’t like negative feedback if it’s from one of my fans or a hater for that matter. I’m human. I don’t care for that stuff. I certainly hope people can identify with where I am in life, what I’m trying to do. If it’s a younger fan, maybe they haven’t been in their 40s yet, experienced one career, looking forward to a second career, something different.”

Nevertheless, it seems he is balancing out the negative feedback with positive encouragement from those closest to him. “But I do find that the majority of the people, including my partners that are involved, really do identify with the path and journey I’m on, are honored and happy to be a part of this journey and help tell the story and support this dream that I have to be an IndyCar racer.”

This is Johnson’s second year driving an Indy car for Chip Ganassi Racing. He hasn’t taken the sport by storm, but as he stated, he’s happy with his progress.

Jimmy Johnson Talks About How NASCAR Experience will Help with his IndyCar Endeavors

As stated, despite Jimmy Johnson not finishing well in his IndyCar races so far, he’s confident his NASCAR experience will help ease the transition.

Johnson acknowledges his No 48 Carvana/American Legion Honda is quite different from his famed No. 48 Chevrolet but explained there are similarities between the machines. Though they are more different than initially expected, he thinks he can adjust. “There is a rhythm to an oval and maintaining your minimum speed, how to set up a gap and close a gap using the draft so there’s race craft that I think will be useful,” Johnson said. “But the worlds are pretty far apart, further apart than I anticipated.”

Johnson also notes his experience with NASCAR is helping keep his expectations in check. Naturally, he’d like to win, but he realizes it’s not a likely outcome for now. “I don’t have a really good sense of how far forward, but in my heart of hearts I hope I can get in top-five territory, if not better.”

