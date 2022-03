Countless artists have been inspired by the visionary genius and awesome haircuts of the Beatles. The stats prove it. In a 2017 article, Quartz narrowed things down to the 25 most influential pop artists using information culled from the online music database AllMusic. They found that not only did the Beatles come out on top, they were also the top group to be cited as an influence over two generations. (In both cases, Bob Dylan was in second place while the Rolling Stones came in third.)

