ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

New season of MasterChef Junior kicks off on FOX

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brand new season of MasterChef Junior packs a...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

MasterChef Junior’s Ivy Childs is ready to turn up the heat in the kitchen

The popular Fox MasterChef spin-off series, MasterChef Junior, has recently returned for its debut of season 8, and fans are hooked already. MasterChef has become a popular franchise across the globe and the 16 American juniors will be competing to impress the judges, Aaron Sanchez, Daphne Oz and the infamous Gordon Ramsey.
TV SHOWS
AL.com

‘MasterChef Junior’ premiere to feature Alabama’s Starla Chapman

13-year-old Starla Chapman of Bay Minette doesn’t mind admitting that her experience on “MasterChef Junior” was scary at times. She was competing with 15 other young chefs under the watchful eye of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, which is a pretty scary proposition. And she was only 10 at the time. The eighth season of the show was recorded in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but its release had been postponed until now. It premieres at 7 p.m. Central time on Thursday, March 17, on Fox.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterchef Junior#Reality Tv#Fox
Daily Beast

Gordon Ramsay’s New Cookware Is Ample, Adaptable, and All-Around Awesome

Scouting Report: Gordon Ramsay’s new HexClad cookware makes cooking fun and easy. Love him or hate him, Gordon Ramsay knows his way around a kitchen, so when I heard the celebrity chef had launched a brand-new cookware collection, I figured it would probably be pretty darn good. I’m not the kind of person that would want to buy something just because a celebrity had their name on it, and given that I’ve never actually watched a full episode of any of Ramsay’s shows (he has several, right?), I didn’t actually care that he was the face of the brand. All I know is that when I saw what his cookware claimed to do, I knew it sounded like exactly what my family and I needed.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Iron Chef Bobby Flay Just Gave the TikTok-Famous Pesto Eggs a Spicy Twist

Around this time last year, TikTok feeds were flooded with green-hued pesto eggs served on a thick slice of sourdough bread. The food hack was easy: Simply cook up a couple tablespoons of pesto, then crack open a couple eggs and add directly to the cooked-down pesto. As the sunny-side-up eggs cook, sprinkle some salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes; flip, then slide onto your toasted bread, add a shake or two more of red pepper, and dive right in.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Chopped' Judge Alex Guarnaschelli Breaks off Engagement

Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael Castellon split after five years together last week. The former couple got engaged in June 2020. Guarnaschelli is a judge on Chopped and has also appeared on The Kitchen, Iron Chef America, and Guy's Grocery Games. "Wishing her nothing but the best," Castellon...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Mashed

The Peanut Butter Steak That Had Gordon Ramsay Laughing

Although he is known for his harsh criticism, chefs who've worked with Gordon Ramsay have said he won't lose his cool unless food or his reputation is on the line. In fact, "Hell's Kitchen" contestant Nona Johnson actually told Mashed that Ramsay is "really, really funny." Through social media, we can get more of a glimpse at the celebrity chef's personality, and thanks to a TikTok duet he posted recently, we can see his sense of humor in effect.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's 'Saturday Night Cake' Is A Glorious Sight

Being a chef can have some serious perks. However, there's no denying that working in a kitchen can also be a stressful experience — especially if that kitchen happens to be on the set of a Food Network competition show. Alex Guarnaschelli knows this extremely well, and not just because of her lengthy stint as a judge on the network's hit series "Chopped."
RECIPES
Mashed

The Humble Origins Of Duff Goldman's Cake Business

You don't have to be an aspiring baker to know the name Duff Goldman. Celebrated for his pastry chef prowess and winning personality, Goldman's star has risen to meteoric heights. Boasting television shows like "Ace Of Cakes," "Buddy vs. Duff," "Guilty Pleasures," and his puppet-populated "Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time," you're likely to find his smiling face on your TV screen at some point every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Dish That Makes Gordon Ramsay Rethink His Omnivore Lifestyle

Over the course of his culinary career, Gordon Ramsay has cooked — and eaten — a lot of different foods and dishes. Not only is he a professionally trained chef and owner of multiple restaurants around the world; he's also served as a host and judge on numerous popular cooking shows including "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen." After so many years in the industry, Ramsay has developed notoriously strong opinions about certain dishes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Tobias Dorzon Dishes On Guy Fieri, The Best Fast Food, And Tournament Of Champions - Exclusive Interview

Few chefs have had a life experience like Tobias Dorzon. According to Andscape, Dorzon switched over from professional football to professional cooking in the pursuit of seeking "more success." Dorzon came from a family with a long history of cooking and started attending culinary school back in 2012. After switching over from football, Dorzon went on to establish his own catering company that has worked with celebrities and athletes, and after some years in the cooking world, Dorzon started drawing in a ton of attention and acclaim, per CNBC. The chef made waves after appearing on "Guy's Grocery Games" and started taking off as a standout television chef.
NFL
Eater

The All-Star Dhamaka Team’s Spicy Fried Chicken Paradise Is a Red-Hot Success

Rowdy Rooster might be the greatest New York fried chicken joint for vegetarians — or at least for folks who want to eat less meat. I should clarify, however, that there’s no Silicon Valley imitation chicken at this Indian newcomer. Every bird here has been slaughtered, bled, hacked up by a local butcher, marinated in yogurt, fried, and then served dripping with copper-colored chile paste to people who’ll tolerate quite a bit of pain to enjoy all the fatty bits. It all begs the question: What makes Rowdy Rooster such a vegetarian-friendly poultry joint? Something quite simple. In addition to the absolutely epic dark meat fried chicken — there’s no white meat on premises — the East Village spot serves excellent fried vegetables, many of them covered in a potent dusting of spices.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Chef Jamie Tran Represents Las Vegas as a 2022 James Beard Awards Finalist

The James Beard Foundation announced today the list of finalists for its 2022 awards: Jamie Tran, the chef and owner of Black Sheep, which opened in 2017, is nominated in the category of Best Chef: Southwest. Tran is known for her locally-sourced Vietnamese food and for her successful run on Top Chef: Portland. Eater recognized her in 2017 as the Eater Chef of the Year, and recognized the Black Sheep as the Restaurant of the Year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli Just Named Her Biggest Competitor

Let's get one thing straight: The food industry doesn't call Alex Guarnaschelli "Iron Chef" for nothing. In fact, after gaining notoriety as a contestant-turned-judge on the Food Network competition, she was granted the super-cool nickname "ICAG," an acronym for "Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli." Over the years, Guarnaschelli has appeared on...
TV & VIDEOS
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy