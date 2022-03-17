New season of MasterChef Junior kicks off on FOX

Scouting Report: Gordon Ramsay’s new HexClad cookware makes cooking fun and easy. Love him or hate him, Gordon Ramsay knows his way around a kitchen, so when I heard the celebrity chef had launched a brand-new cookware collection, I figured it would probably be pretty darn good. I’m not the kind of person that would want to buy something just because a celebrity had their name on it, and given that I’ve never actually watched a full episode of any of Ramsay’s shows (he has several, right?), I didn’t actually care that he was the face of the brand. All I know is that when I saw what his cookware claimed to do, I knew it sounded like exactly what my family and I needed.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO