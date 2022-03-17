Latanowich convicted of mayhem, assault and battery after prison attack

A Barnstable Superior Court jury convicted Thomas Latanowich on Wednesday of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon from a 2018 incident that left a fellow inmate's ear partially severed, according to the district attorney's office.

Latanowich attacked the inmate with a razor , slashing his face and partially severing his ear, according to reports.

The 34-year-old Somerville man was convicted in August 2021 of all charges , including second-degree murder, related to the 2018 shooting death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and the resulting injury of his K-9 partner Nero.

According to a press release from the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe, after a three-day trial, the jury Wednesday returned the guilty verdicts on the charges of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Latanowich was sentenced to a nine- to 12-year state prison sentence to be served on or after the life sentence he is currently serving.

“We thank the jurors for their careful attention to this case," Assistant District Attorney Daniel Higgins stated in the press release. "This verdict sends a clear message that the criminal laws of Massachusetts apply not only in the streets and neighborhoods of the Commonwealth but also within the walls of the correctional facilities."

