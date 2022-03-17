ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Latanowich convicted of mayhem, assault and battery after prison attack

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago

A Barnstable Superior Court jury convicted Thomas Latanowich on Wednesday of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon from a 2018 incident that left a fellow inmate's ear partially severed, according to the district attorney's office.

Latanowich attacked the inmate with a razor , slashing his face and partially severing his ear, according to reports.

The 34-year-old Somerville man was convicted in August 2021 of all charges , including second-degree murder, related to the 2018 shooting death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and the resulting injury of his K-9 partner Nero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oBIw_0ei0Wz7d00

According to a press release from the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe, after a three-day trial, the jury Wednesday returned the guilty verdicts on the charges of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Latanowich was sentenced to a nine- to 12-year state prison sentence to be served on or after the life sentence he is currently serving.

More: The humans behind Nero's Law, a new state law that protects police dogs

“We thank the jurors for their careful attention to this case," Assistant District Attorney Daniel Higgins stated in the press release. "This verdict sends a clear message that the criminal laws of Massachusetts apply not only in the streets and neighborhoods of the Commonwealth but also within the walls of the correctional facilities."

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Latanowich convicted of mayhem, assault and battery after prison attack

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstable, MA
Crime & Safety
Yarmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerville, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Yarmouth, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Somerville, MA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

March 20 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the...
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Higgins
The Hill

Push to make daylight saving time permanent has longtime backers

The Senate’s swift passage of a proposal to make daylight saving time permanent caught members and the public off-guard this week and led to plenty of cheering on social media about ending the “spring ahead” and “fall back” changes to the clock. It also dovetailed...
GOLF
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

1K+
Followers
746
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy