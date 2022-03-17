ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WV reports 222 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSWMP_0ei0WiMW00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 781 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 222 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 13 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 496,182 cases and 6,635 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwVL1_0ei0WiMW00
COVID-19 Data in West Virginia for March 17, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 65-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Clay County, a 48-year old male from Lewis County, a 45-year old male from Harrison County, and a 65-year old female from Wyoming County.

The WV DHHR says some of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from January 2022 through February 2022, with one occurring in January 2021. These include a 91-year old male from Wayne County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Wood County, and a 64-year old male from Pocahontas County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjxDS_0ei0WiMW00
West Virginia County Alert System map for March 17, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (11), Berkeley (45), Boone (3), Braxton (13), Brooke (13), Cabell (45), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (24), Gilmer (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (16), Hampshire (0), Hancock (7), Hardy (1), Harrison (32), Jackson (12), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (48), Lewis (6), Lincoln (2), Logan (9), Marion (36), Marshall (50), Mason (22), McDowell (22), Mercer (37), Mineral (5), Mingo (24), Monongalia (45), Monroe (5), Morgan (4), Nicholas (16), Ohio (15), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (3), Preston (21), Putnam (12), Raleigh (21), Randolph (9), Ritchie (7), Roane (6), Summers (3), Taylor (12), Tucker (9), Tyler (3), Upshur (9), Wayne (16), Webster (1), Wetzel (13), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (12).

All 55 counties in the state are now green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 254 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 72 of them are in the ICU, and 44 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows four West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 488,766 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for Boone County murder now in custody

UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident.  BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha Co. gets $675k for outdoor recreation plan

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission announced that it was awarded $675,210 in the form of a POWER grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The money will be used for the Upper Kanawha Valley Outdoor Recreation Plan. The Commission says the grant will be matched with funds from the Claude Worthington […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
WOWK 13 News

2 dead, 1 injured in Pike County shooting

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two people are dead and one was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pike County on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022. The Kentucky State Police says they received a call about a shooting on Widows Branch Road in the Stopover community of Pike County on Friday. They say troopers […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Concord University starts new nursing program thanks to state funding

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– One university in Mercer County received funding to create a new nursing program. Concord University was awarded $1.5 million through Governor Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion program. Dr. Kendra Boggess, President of Concord University said they are the only school that will create their own nursing program. “We’re really excited about the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Major crimes in Charleston at 7-year low

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the Charleston Police Department’s 2021 year-end review, most major crime areas are at or near a seven-year low. Chief Tyke Hunt presented the data to City Council earlier in the month and says the positive trends can be attributed to the proactive steps being taken to address public safety […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County 911 lines down

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The 911 lines in Scioto County are currently down, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. The Scioto County Emergency Management office asks that anyone who needs emergency assistance until the lines are restored contact the following offices: For emergencies in Scioto County, call 740-354-7566. For emergencies in the City […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Covid#Florida Street#Fairview Heights#Wv#Covid 19 Data
WOWK 13 News

Possible human remains found in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Possible human remains were found in a vehicle underwater at Dewey Lake in the Prestonsburg community of Floyd County. The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post says they received the call about the possible human remains on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022. They say the vehicle and the remains were taken from […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man shot to death in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston after a man was found dead early Friday morning. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 100 block of McKee Ave. for a well-being check, and they noticed the door was partially opened. Inside the residence, they found 38-year-old Patrick L. Jefferson, of Charleston, lying […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64E crash closes two lanes in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle crash has closed two of the three eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile-marker 54 near South Charleston. The crash happened at approximately 9:25 a.m. Friday, March 18. There is no word on any injuries at this time or any estimate on how long the lanes will be closed. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWK 13 News

Battle over foster care reform not over in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some West Virginia lawmakers are hoping for a second chance in passing some needed foster care reforms. The bill died in the waning hours of the annual legislative session. This is simply one of those cases where the bill was right at the finish line with enough votes to pass but […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Johnson Co. gets $300k for fire station expansion

WITTENSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday that $300,000 was awarded in the form of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to Johnson County. The money will be used to expand and upgrade the W.R. Castle Fire Station. Beshear also presented $28,144 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funding so Johnson County can resurface parts […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Martin Co. gets more than $400k in clean water funding

INEZ, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday that he awarded $411,148 to the Martin County Water District. This money comes through the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. “This announcement is especially important given the challenges this Martin County has faced for far too long,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have been working with […]
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Meigs County

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a vehicle pursuit this morning who allegedly pulled a gun on a deputy. According to Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:56 a.m. Friday, March 18, deputies began pursuing a white Nissan on Union Avenue in Pomeroy. Deputies say the suspect […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Manchin, leaders tout battery plant coming to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Programs to re-train West Virginia’s coal miners and reinvigorate the state’s suffering workforce have been proposed before. Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says many have been a disappointment because there were no jobs. But Manchin said that’s changing with a new electric battery plant coming to the state this year run […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy