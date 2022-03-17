ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa’s Dual Lawsuits Explained: Musicologists Break Down ‘Levitating’ Similarities

By Ethan Shanfeld
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first of the copyright infringement suits comes from Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which accused Lipa of copying its 2017 song “Live Your Life.” The second hails from songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who allege that Lipa stole from two of their songs — “Wiggle and Giggle...

Lawsuits say Dua Lipa's hit 'Levitating' copied other songs

(Reuters) - British pop star Dua Lipa is facing lawsuits in two separate U.S. courts after other artists accused her of copying from their songs for her hit "Levitating." Songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown said Friday in Manhattan federal court that Lipa's song copies the "signature melody" of their 1979 song "Wiggle and Giggle All Night."
Have You Written a Song That Sounds Like Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’?

Anyone else have a song they think sounds like “Levitating” by Dua Lipa? Now’s your time to come forward. In less than a week, two separate copyright lawsuits — pertaining to three different songs — have been brought against Lipa’s hit, which was the No. 1 song of 2021 on Billboard’s Year-End Hot 100. The first came from the Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which claimed “Levitating” resembles their song “Live Your Life,” released in 2017. Per Billboard, the band said it was “highly unlikely” Lipa and her co-writers made “Levitating” separate from its song, although the lawsuit did not note how Lipa would have heard the song. Since then, a second claim has come from the songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who said “Levitating” pulls from two of their songs, 1979’s “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and 1980’s “Don Diablo,” by the singers Cory Daye and Miguel Bosé. (How does it pull from two songs? Because they previously made a successful copyright claim on “Don Diablo.”) In their lawsuit, also according to Billboard, the writers noted interviews where Lipa “admitted that she deliberately emulated prior eras,” along with reviews and a TikTok comparing “Levitating” to “Wiggle and Giggle.” “Defendants have levitated away plaintiffs’ intellectual property,” their lawyers said. “Plaintiffs bring suit so that defendants cannot wiggle out of their willful infringement.” Lipa has not responded to either complaint.
Dua Lipa 'is hit with ANOTHER lawsuit over her 2020 single Levitating which accuses her of ripping off TWO 70s and 80s disco tracks'

Dua Lipa is allegedly being sued yet again over her 2020 chart-topping single, Levitating, after a complaint was filed to Manhattan federal court on Friday. The singer, 26, is up against songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who are accusing her of ripping off their 1979 song Wiggle And Giggle All Night along with their 1980 track Don Diablo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Dua Lipa faces second copyright lawsuit over hit song Levitating

Dua Lipa is facing a second copyright lawsuit over her song Levitating, less than a week after a Florida reggae band sued the singer for alleged plagiarism, Billboard reports. Songwriters L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer allege that the opening melody to the hit single, the longest-running Top 10 song ever by a female artist on the US Billboard Hot 100, is a “duplicate” of the melody to their 1979 song Wiggle and Giggle All Night and their 1980 song Don Diablo.
"I did Dua Lipa’s favourite workouts for a week and this is what happened"

Dua Lipa consistently posts about her daily life on Instagram, including her workouts which have lead to her noticeably super-strong core. "I think different variations of crunches like bicycle crunches are good," she reportedly told Viva. "Leg raises are also great unless my back hurts. Planks are good, although almost certainly my least favourite!"
Dua Lipa Slammed With Two ‘Levitating’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuits in Four Days

It’s almost become a model in recent years: If a song’s a hit, the copyright-infringement lawsuits follow, and Dua Lipa was clobbered with two of them in four days last week. Her global hit “Levitating,” which has spent 68 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, has drawn two lawsuits from songwriters claiming the song infringes on their compositions, according to multiple media reports.
Dua Lipa sued again over Levitating

Dua Lipa is being sued again for 'Levitating'. Last week, the 26-year-old singer's 2020 mega-hit was accused of ripping off Artikal Sound System's 2017 reggae single 'Live Your Life'. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the band said they believe Dua and her team heard their song and came up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Other Music#Dual Lawsuits#Artikal Sound System#Linzer And Brown#Western
