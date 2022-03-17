ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

‘Jumanji’-Themed Amusement Park Rides, Hotels in the Works

By Rebecca Rubin
seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1995 adventure movie, starring Robin Williams — and the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-led sequels — will be the inspiration of new rides, lands, retail outlets and themed hotels. More from Variety. Sony Pictures, the studio behind the billion-dollar film franchise, and Merlin Entertainments, the company...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

‘Jumanji’ attractions in the works as Merlin strikes deal with Sony

“Jumanji”-themed attractions are in the works. Merlin Entertainments developing "Jumanji"-themed attractions, rides and lands. It's part of a new exclusive deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Merlin operates Legoland theme parks and water parks, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE. ​Merlin Entertainments, the U.K.-based company that operates Legoland and Madame Tussauds,...
MOVIES
tripsavvy.com

Peppa Pig Theme Park: The Complete Guide

If you have pre-kindergarten children or grandchildren, you know Peppa Pig. For the uninitiated, Peppa is a rambunctious 4-year-old piglet and the star of her own animated series. The U.K. show, which features the adventures of Peppa and her porcine family, has become a worldwide phenomenon. It’s so popular in America, toddlers are mimicking the characters’ British accents and picking up across-the-pond phrases and words such as “give it a go,” “petrol,” “how clever,” and “Father Christmas.”
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Nick Jonas
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Park in the USA

The theme park business was decimated in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney laid off 32,000 people in its theme part business. Prior to the spread of the virus, Disneyland got 18 million visitors a year. Disney World’s figure was closer to 50 million. At least one American city is virtually built around […]
ORLANDO, FL
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Amusement Rides#Amusement Park#Theme Park#Variety Sony Pictures#Legoland
Popculture

John Cena Gets Two Beloved Stars to Join Him in Upcoming 'Looney Tunes' Movie

Warner Bros. is developing another live-action/animation hybrid movie starring Looney Tunes characters, with John Cena as the human leading the cast. His newest co-stars are Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte and To All The Boys franchise star Lana Condor. James Gunn, who directed Cena in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, is an executive producer on the project.
MOVIES
Collider

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' Announces Cartoon Network, TBS Premiere Dates

Last year celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. To commemorate that special occasion Warner Brothers released Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max this past January. While Potterheads everywhere are still crying over this beautiful special, it has now been announced that it will premiere on Cartoon Network and TBS on Sunday, April 10th. The special will air on CN as a part of its ACME block at 6 P.M. ET and will then play an encore presentation on TBS at 8 P.M. ET. This would be just in time for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which releases in theaters later that week on April 15th.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Collider

'Jumanji' Franchise Expands Into Theme Parks, Hotels, and More With New Partnership

Get ready to scream “JUMANJI!” because that’s the only way you’ll be able to escape our latest news surrounding the franchise. That may be a bit of a stretch. As it turns out, your latest encounter with Jumanji will release you from its grasp after you check out, go through the turnstiles, or cash out at the register. That’s right, Jumanji is expanding its empire. Today, Sony Pictures and Merlin Entertainments have announced a deal which will bring a slew of new interactive opportunities to fans of the movies in the form of theme park attractions, retail outlets, themed hotel rooms, and more. Coming to a location near you (if you live or happen to be in Europe and North America), the new Jumanji-based features will be soon put in place at Merlin’s Resort Theme Parks and Waterparks.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

The Best Animated Series of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links. [Editor’s Note: The below piece was originally published on November 20, 2018. It has been expanded from the 50 greatest animated series of all time to the 65 greatest as of March 3, 2022.] Evaluating animated TV can be tricky. Not only is animation a medium that crosses a wide range of genres, but so many of our earliest memories in front of a screen are tied to an animated series, short, or special,...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘The Batman’ Crosses $500 Million at the Global Box Office

The Batman has been killing it at the box office since its release earlier this month. Since its premiere on March 4th, the film’s momentum has shown no signs of slowing down, and now the crime epic has surpassed $500 million at the global box office. The exact number comes to $505.8 Million in just under two weeks of release.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy