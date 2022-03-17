‘Jumanji’-Themed Amusement Park Rides, Hotels in the Works

Get ready to scream “JUMANJI!” because that’s the only way you’ll be able to escape our latest news surrounding the franchise. That may be a bit of a stretch. As it turns out, your latest encounter with Jumanji will release you from its grasp after you check out, go through the turnstiles, or cash out at the register. That’s right, Jumanji is expanding its empire. Today, Sony Pictures and Merlin Entertainments have announced a deal which will bring a slew of new interactive opportunities to fans of the movies in the form of theme park attractions, retail outlets, themed hotel rooms, and more. Coming to a location near you (if you live or happen to be in Europe and North America), the new Jumanji-based features will be soon put in place at Merlin’s Resort Theme Parks and Waterparks.

