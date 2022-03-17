ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Internet Gaming and Sports Betting Operators Report $145.28 Million for Feb. Total Gross Receipts

By 9and10news Site Staff
 2 days ago
Michigan commercial and tribal internet casino gaming and sports betting operators are reporting a combined $145.28 million total gross internet gaming receipts and gross sports betting receipts for February.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says receipts fell 6.8% when compared to January totals.

Officials state Feb. internet gross receipts were a Michigan record $122.78 million, which exceeds the previous record of $121.8 million set in Dec. 2021. Gross sports betting receipts totaled $22.5 million.

Combined, total adjusted gross receipts of $106.61 million were reported for Feb., including $110.56 million from internet casino gaming and a $3.95 million loss for internet sports betting.

Monthly internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were 1.3% higher than in Jan.

Compared with Jan. numbers, total handle at $398.4 million fell 19.8%, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Moreover, operators submitted $22 million in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan during Jan., and includes the following:

  • Internet gaming taxes and fees: $21.6 million
  • Internet sports betting taxes and fees: $360,354

Furthermore, tribal operators reported $2.3 million in payments to governing bodies.

Compared with Feb. 2021 results, monthly internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were up by 47% and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts rose 63.4%.

For Jan. and Feb., internet gaming adjusted gross receipts totaled $219.7 million, and aggregate internet sports betting adjusted gross sports receipts were $15.2 million.

An online gaming and sports betting revenue distribution table from the Michigan Gaming Control Board can be found here.

9&10 News

Dept. of Insurance and Financial Services, Industry Leaders Launch Michigan Open Account Coalition

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), Michigan Bankers Association and Michigan Credit Union League have announced the creation of a new coalition aimed to help Michiganders establish a relationship with a bank or credit union. The Michigan Open Account Coalition’s mission is to encourage relationships between financial...
MICHIGAN STATE
