CAA Signs ‘Noah Land’ Director Cenk Erturk (EXCLUSIVE)

Turning Red finally makes its debut on Disney+ this weekend, bringing the latest original blockbuster film from Pixar straight to the streaming service. The adorable animated comedy, which examines the trials and tribulations of becoming a teenager through the lens of morphing into a giant panda, has already become a hit with critics, and it is sure to gain an audience once it is released to the masses. Of course, that naturally begs the question of whether or not the film could get a sequel or spinoff, as has happened many times with Pixar's films over the years, and most recently with Disney+ continuations of Pixar movies Luca, Up, and Monsters, Inc. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Turning Red's debut, director and co-writer Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins addressed the possibility of a continuation.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO