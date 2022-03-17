CAA Signs ‘Noah Land’ Director Cenk Erturk (EXCLUSIVE)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAA Signs 'Noah Land' Director Cenk Erturk

Cover picture for the articleThe Istanbul-based Ertürk made his debut with “Noah Land,” which he developed as a Cannes Cinéfondation resident in 2016, and ultimately premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, where it won awards for best screenplay and best actor in the international category. The wins were a first for a Turkish...

Variety

CAA Signs Journalist Katty Kay (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Katty Kay, the popular author and BBC correspondent and author, and will serve as her representative for many of her ventures. The announcement comes just days after Kay rejoined the BBC after leaving last May to join Ozy Media, an ill-fated venture alleged in November to have committed securities fraud. Kay left BBC in a bid to broaden her horizons in digital and audio media, but left Ozy soon after it came under scrutiny. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!”...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

CAA Signs NBC News’ Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Peter Alexander, the co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News, and will represent him in his dealings with media and other potential employers. Alexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington, D.C. Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004 and has covered events around the world as well as in the nation’s capital. He gained...
WORLD
Radar Online.com

Barack Obama's Daughters Sasha And Malia Flaunt Fit Figures On L.A. Hike

Staying in shape — together! Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted working up a sweat during a sunny hike in the hills of Los Angeles, California. The newfound west coast residents, known for being the daughters of 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, both showed off their fit figures in workout gear as they chatted amongst each other in photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Why Amazon Spent $8.5 Billion to Land MGM, and What’s Next for the Studio Behind James Bond

Click here to read the full article. Amazon bought MGM for its history — but not necessarily its standalone future. The e-commerce giant surprised Hollywood on Thursday by announcing the completion of its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, an iconic Hollywood brand whose presence in the modern entertainment industry has diminished over time and numerous changes in ownership since the mid-1980s. The Federal Trade Commission had suggested it might object to Amazon’s purchase of MGM, raising the prospect of a long fight. On the heels of Thursday’s closing announcement, the FTC still raised the threat of a future challenge to the combination. Analysts...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Nyad’: Rhys Ifans Joins Annette Bening & Jodie Foster In Netflix Biopic From Oscar Winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi And Jimmy Chin

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rhys Ifans (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has signed on to star alongside Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in the Netflix film Nyad, which marks the narrative directorial debut of Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (The Rescue, Free Solo). Pic is based on Diana Nyad’s bestselling autobiography Find A Way. It follows the remarkable true story of the marathon swimmer, who, at the age of 64, became the first person to complete the “Everest of swims”—executing a 53-hour, 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida, through dangerous open ocean,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Amazon lands rights to catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes as MGM deal finalised

A catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes could be arriving on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in the near future.On Thursday (17 March), Amazon finalised its landmark $8.6bn (£6.6bn) acquisition of Metro Goldwyn-Meyer (MGM).According to a statement put out by Amazon: “The storied, nearly century-old studio – with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards – will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”Two days previously, the EU’s antitrust regulator gave unconditional approval to the acquisition, stating that “MGM’s...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March

Zack Synder’s historical actioner 300, the Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise-led Interview With the Vampire and Robin Williams’ family adventure Jumanji are among the titles leaving Netflix in March. A big-screen adaptation of Frank Miller and  Lynn Varley’s comic series, Snyder directed and co-wrote 300 — a fictionalized retelling of the Persian Wars’ Battle of Thermopylae — alongside Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon. Executive produced by Miller, the film stars Gerard Butler as King Leonidas, who leads 300 Spartans into battle against the Persian “God-King” and his more than 300,000 soldiers. The movie, which will leave Netflix on March 30, also...
TV SHOWS
Middletown Press

Film Mode Entertainment Inks Multi-Project Distribution Deal With ‘Occupation: Rainfall’ Director Luke Sparke (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Mode Entertainment has inked a multi-project distribution deal with Australian director/producer Luke Sparke’s company Sparke Films. Among the titles Film Mode will represent worldwide are Sparke’s upcoming projects “Weapons of Choice,” an adaptation of John Birmingham’s World War Two trilogy “Axis of Time” and “Primitive War,” a horror feature franchise based on Ethan Pettus’ book series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Turning Red Director and Producer Tease Potential Sequel (Exclusive)

Turning Red finally makes its debut on Disney+ this weekend, bringing the latest original blockbuster film from Pixar straight to the streaming service. The adorable animated comedy, which examines the trials and tribulations of becoming a teenager through the lens of morphing into a giant panda, has already become a hit with critics, and it is sure to gain an audience once it is released to the masses. Of course, that naturally begs the question of whether or not the film could get a sequel or spinoff, as has happened many times with Pixar's films over the years, and most recently with Disney+ continuations of Pixar movies Luca, Up, and Monsters, Inc. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Turning Red's debut, director and co-writer Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins addressed the possibility of a continuation.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nanny’ Star Anna Diop Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Anna Diop, who starred in the Sundance competition title Nanny and plays superhero Starfire on the DC Universe series Titans, has signed with CAA. In Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny, Anna Diop starred as Aisha, a Senegalese woman working as a nanny for an Upper East Side family in New York City and trying to earn enough money to bring her son to the United States. The film premiered at Sundance, where it won the Grand Jury Prize, the first horror film to take the festival’s top honor.More from The Hollywood ReporterGymnastics Star Nia Dennis Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Liz Kingsman, Writer/Performer Behind London's...
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Tim Daly Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Tim Daly has signed with Verve representation, Variety has learned exclusively. Daly continues to be represented by Gateway Management and attorney Howard Abramson. Daly is most recently known for his starring role in the hit CBS political drama “Madam Secretary.” He starred on the show throughout its six-season run at the broadcast network. He is also known for his starring role in the hit NBC sitcom “Wings,” playing Joe Hackett across eight seasons.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Frank Ferrante’s ‘Groucho’ to Air on Public Television (EXCLUSIVE)

After 35 years and over 3,000 performances, storied live show “An Evening With Groucho Marx” is hitting the small screen for the first time. Starting April 1, “Frank Ferrante’s Groucho,” a filmed version of the long-running stage show, will air on public televisions stations across the country, with airings planned in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and more.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Gymnastics Star Nia Dennis Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Nia Dennis, a former UCLA gymnast who seized the public eye in 2020 with a viral floor routine inspired by Beyoncé’s Homecoming, has signed with CAA in all areas. Known for gymnastic routines that celebrate Black culture and pride, Dennis has been applauded by Gabrielle Union, Alicia Keys, First Lady Michelle Obama and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. During her time at UCLA, Dennis helped bring the Bruins to two championships and she was part of Simone Biles’ summer 2021 GOAT Tour that performed in 30 cities nationwide.More from The Hollywood ReporterLiz Kingsman, Writer/Performer Behind London's Hit 'One-Woman Show,'...
CELEBRITIES

