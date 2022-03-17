ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mihara Yasuhiro Introduces New Colorways of the OG Sole Low Top Sneakers

Cover picture for the articleMaison Mihara Yasuhiro has released a range of its Spring/Summer 2022 OG Sole Low Top sneakers in brand new colorways at HBX. The Japanese brand’s original rubber soles are known for their irregular silhouette sculpted by hand using clay. The majority of...

Sourcing Journal

Nike Gives Converse’s Chuck Taylor Sneakers an Adaptive Makeover

Click here to read the full article. The hands-free Chuck Taylors bring Nike's FlyEase technology to its Converse brand for the first time.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Nike Dunk High “Court Purple” Appears For Women

The Nike Dunk High is having more than a moment. Thanks to high-profile co-signs, playful Nike SB collaborations and its similarity to the ever-coveted Air Jordan 1, the shoe has transcended sport and become a fashion and cultural icon. Taking a break from the dozens of multi-color ensemble that it’s...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo"

A sizable amount of energy is being put into the Air Jordan 6 this year by Jordan Brand. We’ve seen the silhouette be fashioned in various player exclusive makeups for Jordan-sponsored colleges and pop up in “UNC” and “Mint Foam” colorways as of late, and now it’s being revealed in a new palette for the summertime. The Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” has made its way onto our radar, and we now have a detailed on-foot look.
APPAREL
People

Deal Alert! These Top-Rated Sneakers That Nurses Swear by Are 50% Off at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of durable, comfortable sneakers is invaluable — especially if you're on your feet all day. So if you're been struggling with sore feet after a long day, it's worth reconsidering your shoe choice. Take the advice from thousands of Amazon shoppers who suggest the Stq Slip-On Sneakers — and they're currently on sale.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Motif

Building on the legacy of the Air Max 1, is now set to introduce its newest Air Max model, the Air Max Motif. Inspired by Tinker Hatfield‘s iconic design, the shoe refines the design of the AM1 with a sleeker profile defined by a contemporary paneled look. Set to...
APPAREL
Complex

Seeing Green: Tinker Hatfield Remakes the Air Max 1 for Oregon’s Ducks

Tinker Hatfield’s latest Nike sneaker is so elusive that the designer himself doesn’t even have a pair. Nor has he seen the final thing, a retro Air Max 1 blasted with shades of radiant grass and forest green, in person. In this era of Zoom design sessions and products made remotely, he’s not been able to keep close track of the shoes.
OREGON STATE
hypebeast.com

Nike LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles" Joins the Latest Cereal-Inspired Releases

LeBron James continues to honor the fan-favorite cereal in his latest release. Just last month, the “Fruity Pebbles” series takes on the Nike LeBron 19 Low silhouette in “Magic Fruity Pebbles.”. Now, Nike LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” will be hitting retailers later this holiday season, marking the...
SHOPPING
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Take a Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Elephant"

Following a first look teased last month, another detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant has surfaced. The pairs will arrive as part of a larger Jordan Brand‘s Summer 2022 lineup, offering a reinterpretation of the classic “Black Cement” color-blocking design. The upcoming...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 2 Low "Responsibility"

This year, big things are coming from Jordan Brand, especially for the Air Jordan 2. So far, the silhouette has collaborations with Union LA, J Balvin and A Ma Maniére in the pipeline, but now we’re learning that the model also has another special iteration that will be dropping this year — the Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility.”
APPAREL
thesource.com

Nike Reveals 2022 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection

Nike has revealed the 2022 Doernbecher Freestyle collection. The line of sneakers upholds a collaboration between Nike and the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, which has raised over $30 million for the facility and given over 100 patients the opportunity to design their own sneakers. The 17th collection is headlined...
APPAREL
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Mono Safflower"

Following word of the return of the “Safflower” colorway, we are now learning about the sequel to the look, the. According to a mock-up from YEEZY MAFIA, the sequel look features tan/yellow Primeknit uppers accented by translucent off white cages. The cages this time around also feature bright orange glow-in-the-dark details. Additional detailing comes in the form of contrasting sockliners, tongues and laces. Finishing up the design of the shoe are EVA foam midsoles paired with gum rubber outsoles segments.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 1 High "Rebellionaire"

Michael Jordan‘s illustrious career is replete with stories of game-winning buzzer-beaters, high-flying dunks and even once getting his sneakers banned by the NBA for going against the league’s regulations during his early years as a professional. The latter is being revisited by Jordan Brand once again and conveyed through an entirely new footwear iteration: the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Rebellionaire.” The kicks first surfaced during Fall 2021, but now their official images have finally surfaced.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

sacai Brings Out Their Nike Blazer Low Collab In Two Neutral-Dominant Colorways

While sacai has progressed forward from the LDWaffle — creating the Vaporwaffle and soon a similarly modified Cortez — the Japanese label has yet to leave behind the Blazer. Since the silhouette’s first release back in 2019, the brand has only expanded its catalog, currently focusing on the shoe’s low-top trim. Chitose Abe even linked up with renowned artist KAWS on a limited collection, whose vibrant colors are a far cry from the two pairs on the way.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Toe"

Building on the early imagery that has surfaced over the last few years, we now have a detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Yellow Toe.” The take releasing this summer from Jordan Brand builds on the popular “Black Toe” color blocking for a standout design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Reverse Oreo"

Following early imagery, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Reverse Oreo.”. The upcoming take on the popular footwear model from Kanye West‘s ongoing adidas and YEEZY partnership is centered around a flipped mix of beige and black. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Reverse Oreo” features off white/beige Primeknit uppers accompanied by contrasting black “SPLY-350” side stripes. The shoe features matching weaved laces, sockliners and printed insoles. Finishing up the design of the shoe are full-length BOOST sole units encapsulated in translucent white rubber.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk

Edison Chen and the CLOT crew have worked with Nike on a barrage of silhouettes including the LDWaffle alongside sacai, Air Max 1, Air Force 1 and more, and now they’ll be reconnecting with the Swoosh this year to apply their own spin to the Flux Dunk. HYPEBEAST recently got an exclusive look at the shiny pair, but Nike has rolled out its official images.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Bodega Teams With HOKA ONE ONE for New Kaha Low GTX and Ora Recovery Slide Collaborations

Engineering products that are meant to live and be used in the great outdoors have been a reoccurring pattern for Bodega in 2022 thus far. In this early half of the year, the streetwear stalwart has delivered a camping collection with Helinox and a nature-focused apparel collection with 18 East, and now it’ll be expanding upon this narrative with a two-pronged collaboration with HOKA ONE ONE. Both parties have joined forces to shine a light on the Kaha Low GTX and ORA Recovery Slide, giving its consumers the opportunity to add one pair for exploration and one pair for lounging to their rotations.
INSTAGRAM
hypebeast.com

Reebok Reserve Returns with a Trio of Classic Leather 1983 Vintage Colorways

Reebok has been around for an impressive 64 years now, and throughout the decades of its lifespan, the sportswear company has brought many iconic footwear silhouettes into fruition. In 2021, the British sportswear imprint launched a new initiative entitled “Reserve” which is was designed to shine a light on some of its key footwear players over the years but through a more elevated lens. Expansion is occurring for this collection this year, and it’s starting with the Classic Leather 1983 Vintage.
APPAREL

