Happy birthday Rob Kardashian! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians recluse gets well wishes from his famous family as he turns 35

The only Kardashian family member who wants to stay out of the limelight turned 35-years-old on Thursday, which is also St Patrick's Day.

Rob Kardashian received tributes bright and early on social media.

Kim Kardashian posted an old photo where she was driving a jet ski with Rob on the back. 'I love you so much Robbie! Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial Words can’t even describe how special you are!' said the girlfriend of SNL star Pete Davidson.

The SKIMS founder added, 'Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being!'

The KKW Beauty founder shared: 'You’re always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we’re dying! You’re always down for a good movie night then never show up! LOL I love how our daughters are besties!'

And Kim gave him even more props: 'Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today.'

His 66-year-old mother Kris Jenner was the first as she said she loved her only son while posting throwback images of the sock entrepreneur.

'Happy birthday to my amazing, incredible son!!!' began the momager who had Rob with her late husband, lawyer Robert Kardashian.

The reality TV star and producer then said, 'I love you so much Rob.'

The momager said Rob has grown into 'the most beautiful soul, the best father ever.'

He is dad to Dream Kardashian whom he had with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, a music video star and influencer who also has a son named King Cairo with Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga.

Kris then called Rob - who has attended the Marshall Business School and University of Southern California - the 'most amazing' brother, uncle, grandson, and friend.

'You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!!'

Jenner ended with: 'I love you beyond measure, Mommy ❤️☘️☘️.'

Khloe shared old photos of Rob as well as a video of him dancing. And she added a clip which his face was place on Al Pacino's in Scarface.

'Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!! My little leprechaun, my Ace in life!' wrote the 37-year-old Good American founder.

'You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You’re stuck with me kiddo.'

The ex of Tristan Thompson then said she hopes he knows how 'dope' he is.

'You’re one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you!' said the Revenge Body star.

'You are my best friend! Truly, you’re The funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be. You’re a special kind of guy @robkardashianofficial I love you forever and always Bobby boy!'

This comes after Rob was not seen in the trailer for the new family reality TV show The Kardashians which will debut in April.

Kris said last week she is excited for the new adventure.

Sweet: Cailtyn also wished Rob a happy birthday

Caped crusader: Both Kylie and Kourtney shared a snap of Rob's The Batman cake

A wheelie good gift! Soon-to-be brother-in-law Travis Barker got Rob a bike

Asked about the decision to switch TV networks, Kris told Variety: 'Well, money always matters. I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn't matter anymore.'

Khloe Kardashian is also excited to be making the switch.

The 37-year-old star admitted that money was one of the motivations behind the move, but she also noted that 'not all money is good money'.

Khloe reflected: '[Money] definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment.

'We always have our private family conversations, and we're pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us.'