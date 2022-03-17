Radio 1's Rickie Haywood-Williams reveals he and girlfriend Natalie Harman are expecting their first child... just days after co-host Charlie Hedges' baby announcement

Rickie Haywood-Williams has revealed he and his girlfriend Natalie Harman are expecting their first child together.

The Radio 1 DJ, 41, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming snap of himself resting his head against Natalie's growing bump.

It comes just one week after Rickie's radio co-host Charlie Hedges announced she is pregnant while live on Greg James' Breakfast Show.

Alongside the post, Rickie wrote: 'Baby is on the way! ❤️ #lovemadeusdoit'.

In the snap, Natalie donned a bright red mini dress as she grinned at the camera while cradling her bump.

The couple were indunated with well wishes from their celebrity pals, with Fleur East writing: 'Woooo!!! Congrats'.

Kimberley Walsh wrote: 'Ah what lovely news!!!!!!! Congrats,' while Joe Wicks added: 'Congratulations mate ❤️'.

Pals: It comes just one week after Rickie's radio co-host Charlie Hedges announced she is pregnant while live on Greg James' Breakfast Show

Rickie kept the baby news under wraps while Charlie celebrated her good news last week.

It comes after Charlie sparked further delight by sharing the heartfelt moment she told the news to her Radio 1 colleagues Rickie and Melvin Odoom.

The wholesome video shows Charlie, 35, teasing: 'Boys, I've got something for ya!', before handing them each a card which they had to scratch to discover a concealed message.

Reaction: The couple were indunated with well wishes from their celebrity pals, with Fleur East writing: 'Woooo!!! Congrats'

Rickie read the unfinished sentence, 'The only better than having you as my best friend...' before the pair frantically scratched a heart to unveil the message underneath.

The news of her pregnancy staring them in the face, a flabbergasted Melvin screeched: 'What?!' before the presenters read in unison: '...is our baby having you as an uncle!'

The room erupted into excitement, with Charlie becoming visibly emotional before giving a peek of her growing belly.

'Meant the world being able to share this blessing with my Radio 1 family': Charlie documented the heartfelt moment she revealed her pregnancy to Rickie and Melvin Odoom

So sweet: The wholesome video showed Charlie, 35, teasing: 'Boys, I've got something for ya!', before handing them each a card which they had to scratch to discover a concealed message

Surprise: Rickie read the unfinished sentence, 'The only better than having you as my best friend...' before the pair frantically scratched a heart to unveil the message underneath

Penny dropping: The news of her pregnancy staring them in the face, a flabbergasted Melvin screeched: 'What?!' before the presenters read in unison: '...is our baby having you as an uncle!'

Expecting: The room erupted into excitement, with Charlie becoming visibly emotional

Underneath Radio 1's Instagram post, the expectant host gushed: 'Love you's ❤ Meant the world being able to share this blessing with my Radio 1 family and all of you today. Thank you to all of you for your kind messages xxx'.

Charlie announced she was pregnant live on air on Tuesday, to the surprise of Greg James and listeners at home.

The Radio 1 DJ made the revelation during the 'Tell Me Something Good' segment of the show.

Surprise! Charlie announced she was pregnant live on air on Tuesday, to the surprise of Greg James and listeners at home (pictured January 2020)

As Greg turned to her to share a piece of good news, she unexpectedly dropped the bombshell, saying: 'I'm having a baby!'

Greg immediately cut the music to ask: 'You... what are you talking about?' You're having a baby! Are you joking? What are you talking about?'

She then stood up and said: 'Do you wanna see my belly?' before the penny dropped and a stunned Greg exclaimed: 'Oh my God! What amazing news'.

Big reveal: The Radio 1 DJ made the revelation during the 'Tell Me Something Good' segment of the show (pictured October 2021)

Listeners at home were equally shocked by the surprise news and took to Twitter to voice their amazement and congratulations.

One fan wrote: '@charliehedges just casually dropping big news during “tell me something good” Congratulations Charlie! I loved @gregjames’ reaction I think he was as shocked as everyone else was! @BBCR1'.

Another echoed: 'CONGRATULATIONS @charliehedges OMG!!! Just heard your most special announcement on @BBCR1 with @gregjames during tell me something good! So happy for you'.

Sweet: Greg immediately cut the music to ask: 'You... what are you talking about?' (pictured earlier this year)

Congratulations! Listeners at home were equally shocked by the surprise news and took to Twitter to voice their amazement and congratulations

A third chimed in: 'Was on the train listening to @gregjames, and @charliehedges just announced her pregnancy live on radio? My eyes shouting "R u for reaalll" in lowercase to everyone CONGRATULATIONS @charliehedges!!!'

Charlie also took to Twitter herself after the show, and shared a photo of her ultrasound with the words: 'Hello everyone I'm baby Hedges, it is so nice to meet you all. See you in person very soon x'.

Captioning the sweet picture, she wrote: 'I am so incredibly grateful and excited to be sharing the most beautiful news with you all … I am going to be a new mummy very soon and Baby hedges would like to say hi to you all.

Baby joy: Charlie also took to Twitter herself after the show, and shared a photo of her ultrasound with the words: 'Hello everyone I'm baby Hedges, it is so nice to meet you all. See you in person very soon x'

'To say we are over the moon is an understatement xxx'.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to add: 'PS. you can fully expect me to be as honest about pregnancy as I can be, I have asked my mum so many questions over the last few weeks, felt so many things and been over the moon every day but equally scared and anxious some days and there's been a lot beautiful changes I have noticed already and feelings in my tummy I have obviously never felt before... happy to share it all with you.

'A HUGEEE congrats to all the beautiful mums to be messaging me with your beautiful news, you're smashing it already xxx'

Charlie hosted the breakfast show at Kiss with Rickie and Melvin for ten years.

In November 2018, it was announced that they would move to BBC Radio 1 to replace Clara Amfo in the mid-evening slot.

She then took over as host of Radio 1's Dance Anthems on Saturday afternoons in October 2020.

Charlie keeps her private left under wraps, and has not revealed the identity of her baby's father.