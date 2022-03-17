ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio 1's Rickie Haywood-Williams reveals he and girlfriend Natalie Harman are expecting their first child... just days after co-host Charlie Hedges' baby announcement

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rickie Haywood-Williams has revealed he and his girlfriend Natalie Harman are expecting their first child together.

The Radio 1 DJ, 41, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming snap of himself resting his head against Natalie's growing bump.

It comes just one week after Rickie's radio co-host Charlie Hedges announced she is pregnant while live on Greg James' Breakfast Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iu7SR_0ei0UhPN00

Alongside the post, Rickie wrote: 'Baby is on the way! ❤️ #lovemadeusdoit'.

In the snap, Natalie donned a bright red mini dress as she grinned at the camera while cradling her bump.

The couple were indunated with well wishes from their celebrity pals, with Fleur East writing: 'Woooo!!! Congrats'.

Kimberley Walsh wrote: 'Ah what lovely news!!!!!!! Congrats,' while Joe Wicks added: 'Congratulations mate ❤️'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwqFA_0ei0UhPN00
Pals: It comes just one week after Rickie's radio co-host Charlie Hedges announced she is pregnant while live on Greg James' Breakfast Show

Rickie kept the baby news under wraps while Charlie celebrated her good news last week.

It comes after Charlie sparked further delight by sharing the heartfelt moment she told the news to her Radio 1 colleagues Rickie and Melvin Odoom.

The wholesome video shows Charlie, 35, teasing: 'Boys, I've got something for ya!', before handing them each a card which they had to scratch to discover a concealed message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZpsz_0ei0UhPN00
Reaction: The couple were indunated with well wishes from their celebrity pals, with Fleur East writing: 'Woooo!!! Congrats'

Rickie read the unfinished sentence, 'The only better than having you as my best friend...' before the pair frantically scratched a heart to unveil the message underneath.

The news of her pregnancy staring them in the face, a flabbergasted Melvin screeched: 'What?!' before the presenters read in unison: '...is our baby having you as an uncle!'

The room erupted into excitement, with Charlie becoming visibly emotional before giving a peek of her growing belly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEcNq_0ei0UhPN00
'Meant the world being able to share this blessing with my Radio 1 family': Charlie documented the heartfelt moment she revealed her pregnancy to Rickie and Melvin Odoom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nRzg_0ei0UhPN00
So sweet: The wholesome video showed Charlie, 35, teasing: 'Boys, I've got something for ya!', before handing them each a card which they had to scratch to discover a concealed message
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkOZs_0ei0UhPN00
Surprise: Rickie read the unfinished sentence, 'The only better than having you as my best friend...' before the pair frantically scratched a heart to unveil the message underneath
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKaOl_0ei0UhPN00
Penny dropping: The news of her pregnancy staring them in the face, a flabbergasted Melvin screeched: 'What?!' before the presenters read in unison: '...is our baby having you as an uncle!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEHJn_0ei0UhPN00
Expecting: The room erupted into excitement, with Charlie becoming visibly emotional
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRr1R_0ei0UhPN00

Underneath Radio 1's Instagram post, the expectant host gushed: 'Love you's ❤ Meant the world being able to share this blessing with my Radio 1 family and all of you today. Thank you to all of you for your kind messages xxx'.

Charlie announced she was pregnant live on air on Tuesday, to the surprise of Greg James and listeners at home.

The Radio 1 DJ made the revelation during the 'Tell Me Something Good' segment of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AEcw_0ei0UhPN00
Surprise! Charlie announced she was pregnant live on air on Tuesday, to the surprise of Greg James and listeners at home (pictured January 2020)

As Greg turned to her to share a piece of good news, she unexpectedly dropped the bombshell, saying: 'I'm having a baby!'

Greg immediately cut the music to ask: 'You... what are you talking about?' You're having a baby! Are you joking? What are you talking about?'

She then stood up and said: 'Do you wanna see my belly?' before the penny dropped and a stunned Greg exclaimed: 'Oh my God! What amazing news'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7Eiq_0ei0UhPN00
Big reveal: The Radio 1 DJ made the revelation during the 'Tell Me Something Good' segment of the show (pictured October 2021)

Listeners at home were equally shocked by the surprise news and took to Twitter to voice their amazement and congratulations.

One fan wrote: '@charliehedges just casually dropping big news during “tell me something good” Congratulations Charlie! I loved @gregjames’ reaction I think he was as shocked as everyone else was! @BBCR1'.

Another echoed: 'CONGRATULATIONS @charliehedges OMG!!! Just heard your most special announcement on @BBCR1 with @gregjames during tell me something good! So happy for you'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdBCo_0ei0UhPN00
Sweet: Greg immediately cut the music to ask: 'You... what are you talking about?' (pictured earlier this year)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znUvs_0ei0UhPN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1V8i_0ei0UhPN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ckpcy_0ei0UhPN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lahH_0ei0UhPN00
Congratulations! Listeners at home were equally shocked by the surprise news and took to Twitter to voice their amazement and congratulations

A third chimed in: 'Was on the train listening to @gregjames, and @charliehedges just announced her pregnancy live on radio? My eyes shouting "R u for reaalll" in lowercase to everyone CONGRATULATIONS @charliehedges!!!'

Charlie also took to Twitter herself after the show, and shared a photo of her ultrasound with the words: 'Hello everyone I'm baby Hedges, it is so nice to meet you all. See you in person very soon x'.

Captioning the sweet picture, she wrote: 'I am so incredibly grateful and excited to be sharing the most beautiful news with you all … I am going to be a new mummy very soon and Baby hedges would like to say hi to you all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cqVl_0ei0UhPN00
Baby joy: Charlie also took to Twitter herself after the show, and shared a photo of her ultrasound with the words: 'Hello everyone I'm baby Hedges, it is so nice to meet you all. See you in person very soon x'

'To say we are over the moon is an understatement xxx'.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to add: 'PS. you can fully expect me to be as honest about pregnancy as I can be, I have asked my mum so many questions over the last few weeks, felt so many things and been over the moon every day but equally scared and anxious some days and there's been a lot beautiful changes I have noticed already and feelings in my tummy I have obviously never felt before... happy to share it all with you.

'A HUGEEE congrats to all the beautiful mums to be messaging me with your beautiful news, you're smashing it already xxx'

Charlie hosted the breakfast show at Kiss with Rickie and Melvin for ten years.

In November 2018, it was announced that they would move to BBC Radio 1 to replace Clara Amfo in the mid-evening slot.

She then took over as host of Radio 1's Dance Anthems on Saturday afternoons in October 2020.

Charlie keeps her private left under wraps, and has not revealed the identity of her baby's father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUi0z_0ei0UhPN00
Candid: She also took to her Instagram Stories to add: 'PS. you can fully expect me to be as honest about pregnancy as I can be'

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE 'She'll be an incredible mum': Melvin Odoom reveals his plans to become 'amazing uncle' to Charlie Hedges' baby... after she announced her pregnancy on their Radio 1 show

Melvin Odoom has revealed his plans to become an 'amazing uncle' to pregnant Charlie Hedges' unborn baby, adding that she will be an 'incredible mum'. The presenter, 41, was caught off guard after his co-star, 35, who has not disclosed the identity of her partner, surprised him and Rickie Haywood-Williams, 41, during Tuesday's installment of their Radio 1 show.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding reveal what nearly destroyed them as a couple - as they discuss why they briefly split for 'six months'

They may be stronger than ever as a couple now, but that wasn't always the case for Andy Lee and his girlfriend Rebecca Harding. The pair spoke candidly about their romance in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald over the weekend, revealing the comedian's fame caused a huge strain on their relationship in the early stages.
RELATIONSHIPS
Modesto Bee

Who Is Susie Evans? The ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Had Some Major Drama With Clayton Echard

Warning: Spoilers ahead. Everybody loves Susie Evans! The Bachelor season 26 contestant stole Clayton Echard‘s heart — and subsequently broke it amid what would have been their fantasy suites date in Iceland. After the lead told Susie that he was “in love” with her, the two had a heated discussion. Susie brought up her concerns about Clayton possibly being in love and sleeping with the other women.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Greg James
Person
Kimberley Walsh
Person
Clara Amfo
Person
Fleur East
The Independent

Dolly Parton reveals why she keeps marriage with husband Carl Dean private

Dolly Parton is opening up about why she keeps her relationship with her husband private and out of the public eye. The country singer has been married to her husband Carl Dean since 1966, but the couple have maintained a low-profile throughout their 55-year marriage.In a special International Women’s Day episode of The Kelleigh Bannen Show on Apple Music Country, the actor and philanthropist revealed how she’s kept certain aspects of her life private while still being an open book with her fans."I learned early on,” the country music star said, per Today. “And I think my mama told me...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean's Relationship in Pictures

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean originally met in 1964, when the country singer was 18 years old, and they eventually tied the knot on May 30, 1966, during a ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia. The couple's romance has been going strong ever since, though they usually keep their relationship out...
RINGGOLD, GA
#Radio 1
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Back to the Beach? All the Details on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 — Cast, Hosts and More

Is Bachelor Nation headed to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 8? Fans sure do hope so — in fact, they’re sharing tons of predictions about what’s to come when former The Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants walk on to the beach at Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico, in summer 2022. Keep scrolling for everything we know so far.
PARADISE, TX
Daily Mail

Kate Garraway's frail husband Derek smiles as she shows him the well-being garden she has created for him to help his recovery from his two-year Covid hell

Kate Garraway proudly showed the health and well-being garden she had created for her frail husband Derek Draper on Love Your Garden on Tuesday night. The special episode saw the Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, search for ways to incorporate medicinal plants into her outdoor space in north London to help Derek, also 54, who is suffering serious complications after contracting Covid.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

60 Minutes reporter Sarah Abo walks off the set of the Today show while filling in for Allison Langdon after Karl Stefanovic reprimands her live on air

Sarah Abo walked off the set of the Today show after clashing with Karl Stefanovic during Monday's live broadcast. The 60 Minutes reporter, who is currently filling in for co-host Allison Langdon, was presenting the weather forecast when she mispronounced the name of a town. 'You did really well until...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

