ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man arrested in shooting outside Downtown club

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHQeY_0ei0UE0Q00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars after he admitted to shooting a man after chasing him out of a Downtown Memphis club last month.

Man injured in shootout outside Downtown club

Jason Bell admitted to officers that he was intoxicated when he got into a fight with the victim and fired shots while chasing him out of Blind Bear on Main Street, according to court records.

Police say the incident began after a man was involved in a fight with several others at Blind Bear on Feb. 1. The victim told police several people assaulted him, knocking him to the ground and stomping on him.

As he ran out to his car, police say the suspects chased him and several shots were fired at him. The victim was struck in both of his legs.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLpl1_0ei0UE0Q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9V04_0ei0UE0Q00
Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

Bell was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Two shot, critical in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, two detained after shooting on Laura Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after a shooting on Laura Street Friday night. Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of Laura at 7:48 p.m. Police say a male was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased. Officers have two people detained on the scene. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father, son charged in South Memphis chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son duo was arrested Thursday after police say they were running a chop shop in South Memphis. Auto Theft Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 2700 block of Frisco Thursday. Michael Lusk Sr., 55, told police he owns the property and all the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Middle TN murder suspects captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Two men were captured by the U.S. Marshals in Memphis after authorities say they are connected to the death of a Murfreesboro man. Authorities say Paul Turner and Maceo Boyd, both 21, are responsible for the shooting death of a 20-year-old. According to WKRN, the shooting took place at an apartment complex […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overnight head-on collision turns fatal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was involved in a head-on collision Saturday morning. The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. at Danny Thomas and Pear. MPD said two vehicles crashed into each other in a head-on collision. One man was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. Two females […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Downtown#Blind Bear#Mississippi Bell
WREG

One dead after vehicle strikes three parked vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after police say a vehicle hit three other parked vehicles in South Memphis Friday night. The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. near the 200 block of Silverage Avenue. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Two more people were taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting at Park Ave. store sends three to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene of a shooting Thursday night at a store in the 2300 block of Park Avenue. The shooting happened Thursday night at the Speedy Corner convenience store at Park and Grand. Police say three victims were transported to Regional One. Two of the victims were in non-critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man shot to death at Nashville gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was reportedly shot to death at a Nashville gas station Thursday morning. Metropolitan Nashville Police have identified the man as 23-year-old Cornell M. Evans. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police, the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. at the 7-11 at 3200 Clarksville Pike. The clerk reportedly told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced to 18 years for supplying heroin to street gang

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was a major heroin supplier for a Memphis street gang was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Derrick Johnson, 59, was convicted by a Criminal Court jury back in February on two felony counts of conspiracy to possess with intent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Police arrest man accused of drag racing, selling drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man is facing serious charges after a special patrol caught him allegedly drag racing. According to investigators, officers caught 23-year-old Jeremiah Taylor racing down Winchester near Ridgeway Wednesday night. Those officers were part of a force conducting “Operation Spring Cleaning”, an effort to make the streets safer by putting more […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police increase presence on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Expect to see more officers on area interstates as police ramp up patrols on the roads. As the city works to crack down on reckless driving and drag racing, Memphis Police are increasing their presence on the interstate to get drivers to slow down. As law enforcement cranks up patrols on highways, they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars hit several vehicles in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say several vehicles were broken into early Wednesday morning in Raleigh. Police say the burglaries happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Raleigh Millington & St. Elmo area. Memphis Police say at least one of the suspects was armed during the burglaries. The suspects were seen in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two charged after guns, drugs found in car, rectum

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after police say they found drugs and guns after a crash in South Memphis. Police attempted to stop a gray Infiniti G37X without tags in the area of Madison and Cleveland around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon. They say the driver refused to stop and fled the scene. Officers followed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Walmart theft leads to car chase with law enforcement

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, police responded to a call at Walmart for theft. Authorities reported that they tried to stop a silver Jeep Cherokee when the driver, 56-year-old Rachael Gibson of Natchez, Mississippi, led police on a car chase. Police reported […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WREG

Jeep stolen from Frayser neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying the men responsible for stealing a Jeep over the dinner hour. People living along Randolph Street in Frayser are on high alert. A man who didn’t want to be identified said he noticed his neighbor’s Jeep was missing Monday evening. “I called him was like ‘You […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis couple indicted in identity theft phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple accused of running a large-scale identity theft scheme has been indicted on criminal charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. According to investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Danley, 31, and Taryna Watson, 27, worked from a Bartlett-area residence where they called AT&T call centers and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy