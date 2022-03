At the beginning of the year, it was announced that Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe would be playing Weird Al in Roku's upcoming biopic about the iconic parody singer. According to Roku's official description, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story promises to hold nothing back when it comes to exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon" to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. In truth, Yankovic has lived a scandal-free life and the only negative stories about him throughout his 30 years in the public spotlight are just from artists who didn't care for his parodies of their songs. Yesterday, Weird Al Yankovic took to Instagram to announce the movie has officially wrapped production.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO