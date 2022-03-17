Flatland Cavalry Share New ‘Far Out West Sessions’ Teaser & I’m PUMPED

Could it be?

Flatland Cavalry posted quite the cryptic video to their Instagram, with the boys playing around a bonfire, to the caption of:

“3.25.22 #FarOutWestSessions”

Now I may be stupid, and hell, I just may be dumb too, but it looks like we might have a new album, EP, acoustic project, or something coming our way from the kickass Texas country band.

I’m not the kinda guy that likes getting people’s hopes up, only to drag ’em through the mud for nothing, but when you have a date and possible album title, I’d say the odds are pretty damn good.

If this were to be new music, it will be their second dose of new music in less than a year, coming off their hit 2021 album Welcome To Countryland .

Now if you aren’t too familiar with the group, you need to get yourself going, because Flatland Cavalry doesn’t put out bad music… ever.

Buckle up folks, because the 25th is next Friday.

A post shared by Flatland Cavalry (@flatlandcavalry)