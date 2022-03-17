ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Investigation into police handling of Vicosa kidnapping closes

By Lauren Rude, James Wesser, Seth Kaplan
 2 days ago

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly four months to the day after two girls — Aaminah Vicosa, 6, and Giana Vicosa, 7 — were abducted from their family home and murdered by their father Robert Vicosa , the investigation into the handling of the emergency protection from abuse order that preceded the events has closed.

The state attorney general’s office announced on Wednesday, March 16 that the review had ended.

“The private criminal complaint against the chief of the York Area Regional Police Department filed by Ms. Vicosa, the mother of the two young girls killed in November, has been withdrawn. Our office’s investigation of this matter has now been closed and the criminal history records law precludes our office from speaking publicly about the details of our findings. That being said, our office has provided a detailed letter to the District Attorney to review and outlined our major concerns with certain lapses and decisions leading up to this tragic situation.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office spokesperson

In a previous abc27 report , it is noted that the girl’s mother filed a private criminal complaint against York Area Regional Police Chief, Timothy Damon. She accused him of stopping approved emergency protection from abuse order from being served against Vicosa on Nov. 14.

abc27 asked York Regional Police for their reaction to the news that the department and Cheif Tim Damon won’t be charged for how they handled the case but received no response.

At the time, national civil rights attorney Devon Jacob said, in response to the filing, “it is important to ask those questions and they deserved to be answered. But it does not mean the target of the questions engaged in wrongdoing.”

Now, neighbors are reacting to the news that their grieving mother has moved out of the neighborhood.

abc27 has requested a copy of the Attorney General’s findings from York County District Attorney Dave Sunday’s office. Sunday’s office is reviewing the request.

Aaminah Vicosa, 6, and Giana Vicosa, 7

On Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, Robert Vicosa invited the two girls’ mother to his home to celebrate her birthday. Following the party, the mother told police that she was tied up in their basement, held at gunpoint, and forced to take drugs.

Two days later, the mother was able to leave the home, under the impression she would return. However, she went to a nearby Target to get help. That afternoon, she spoke with investigators at the York Area Regional Police department.

Kidnapped girls from York, father, and accomplice die after apparent murder-suicide, MD State Police say

To further investigate, police officers went to Vicosa’s home on Monday, Nov. 15, and found evidence of the reported assault, but Vicosa had already fled with the two girls.

Scene from Nov. 18, 2021, in Baltimore County, Maryland

After multiple days of searching for Vicosa , the two girls and Tia Bynum, a friend of Vicosa and suspect in the case , police located them in Baltimore County, Maryland on Nov. 18. It was then that Vicosa’s vehicle, with all four inside, struck a fence line off the highway. When troopers approached the vehicle, they found that all had died from an apparent murder-suicide .

abc27 News

Pa. attorney general meets with police chiefs, discusses shortages

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro met with police chiefs from across Pennsylvania where he heard a unified message. There is a critical shortage of police officers in some Pennsylvania communities. The shortage is especially severe in the communities around Philadelphia. Shapiro said shortages are taking place across the state. The fear is if […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Shippensburg Police make arrest in school threats

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg police have made an arrest in connection with multiple school threats. According to police, a juvenile was arrested after making a threat to shoot students at Shippensburg Area Middle School on Jan. 11 along with bomb threats on March 8 and 10. The juvenile was charged with terroristic threats, threat […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg School District teacher arrested for terroristic threats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus teacher was arrested on Wednesday, March 16, on charges of terroristic threats. According to a letter sent by the school district’s Superintendent Eric Turman, the teacher cause serious public inconvenience by sending an email to other staff members that contained several messages of threatening […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County advocates to push for bail reform

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of advocates and faith leaders will make a push for bail reform. They will bring their concerns to the Lancaster County Prison Board meeting Thursday morning. Their concern is that some people are committing small non-violent crimes, are given bail they could never pay, and end up in prison […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Video: Close calls and crashes on N. Front Street in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The abc27 Investigators obtained video of several crashes and close calls on North Front Street and Herr Street in Harrisburg. We showed the video to Harrisburg City Project Manager, Percy Bullock. “That person almost gets hit, wow,” said Bullock. “This is exactly what Vision Zero is for, to reduce and stop […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

