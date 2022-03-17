ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Jeep stolen from Frayser neighborhood

By Quametra Wilborn
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying the men responsible for stealing a Jeep over the dinner hour.

People living along Randolph Street in Frayser are on high alert. A man who didn’t want to be identified said he noticed his neighbor’s Jeep was missing Monday evening.

“I called him was like ‘You must got the truck running?’,” the man said. “Then, that’s when we realized that he never bothered the truck. Somebody stole the truck.”

In this surveillance video , you see a black truck pulling a trailer pull into the driveway just after 5 p.m. Three men get out of the truck, put the Jeep on the trailer and haul it away.

Suspects on run after robbing bank on HWY 64

The neighbor WREG spoke to says the owner of the vehicle had been working on that vehicle for quite sometime. He says this is the owner’s second time experiencing a car theft.

“When people see neighborhoods like this, they feel that they can just take advantage of it,” the man said.

The man WREG spoke to says he’s been looking for ways to enhance security in the community. For now, he says he’s relying on others to do as he did and speak up.

“If we don’t continue to do what we doing as neighbors, this neighborhood wouldn’t be a neighborhood,” the man said.

If you know anything about this theft, you’re encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Comments

K,F,C
2d ago

I believe that was a repo I just cannot believe nobody was still a old Jeep like that and then put it on a trailer that doesn't make any sense

