COVID-19 Parosmia distorts taste and smell

NEW YORK - Long COVID has many symptoms, from fatigue and joint pain to difficulty concentrating, depression and muscle pain, but one of the most distressing is the loss of your sense of smell and taste.Now, CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports there's a unique way to restore those senses that actually started out as a treatment for tennis elbow.Nancy Damato is finally able to enjoy eating again. She lost her ability to taste and smell after a bout with COVID-19 last February."It was really, really jarring. I mean, I lost it, like, instantaneously," she said.It's often one of the first symptoms...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO