ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

COVID-19 Parosmia distorts taste and smell

kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, March...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Treatment helps restore COVID patients' sense of taste, smell

NEW YORK - Long COVID has many symptoms, from fatigue and joint pain to difficulty concentrating, depression and muscle pain, but one of the most distressing is the loss of your sense of smell and taste.Now, CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports there's a unique way to restore those senses that actually started out as a treatment for tennis elbow.Nancy Damato is finally able to enjoy eating again. She lost her ability to taste and smell after a bout with COVID-19 last February."It was really, really jarring. I mean, I lost it, like, instantaneously," she said.It's often one of the first symptoms...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parosmia#Covid#St Patrick#Fed#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Oregonians
ABC13 Houston

Here's how President Biden wants to fight inflation in America

WASHINGTON -- Rising prices on everything from food to gasoline are hurting Americans. Now the White House has unveiled a plan to fight inflation, President Joe Biden said during Tuesday's State of the Union address. "Too many families are struggling to keep up with their bills," Biden said, noting that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Joe Biden

Biden has finally accomplished something — he has overtaken President Carter as America’s worst president in our history in less than one year. The problem is he has three years left. He cares nothing about stopping fentanyl from coming across our southern border that allows the drug cartel...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ex-lawmaker who ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’ accused of trying to bring 60 Ukrainian orphans to US for adoption

A former state lawmaker who was found to have participated in domestic terrorism is allegedly under investigation in Poland for trying to bring more than 60 Ukrainian children to the United States for adoption.Far-right Republican pastor Matt Shea, an eight-term Washington state representative, says he is working with a Texas-based non-profit that helped rescue 63 children from an orphanage in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has come under intense bombing from the Russian military. Follow live updates of the Russian invasion of UkraineBut his presence in the small Polish town of Kazimierz Dolny, where the children are staying, has reportedly caused an...
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

Need2Know: Zelenskyy to Address Congress, Sunshine Protection Act & Eiffel Tower Grows

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Zelenskyy said early Wednesday that Russia's demands during the negotiations are becoming "more realistic" after nearly three weeks of war. He said more time was needed for the talks, which are being held by video conference. "Efforts are still needed, patience is needed," he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. "Any war ends with an agreement."(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Tampa Bay Times

19 Best Smelling Body Washes for Women

Whether you are a mom who is constantly on the go or a manager at a prominent corporation, your life is full of hectic schedules and loads of stress. You may find yourself talking about self-care, stress-coping mechanisms and meditation. Since ancient times, aromatherapy has been used as a practice...
SKIN CARE
thefreshtoast.com

Researchers Finally Understand How COVID-19 Affects The Sense Of Smell

Thanks to recent studies, researchers are beginning to understand how COVID-19 impacts smell receptors. The virus that caused a global pandemic has caused a lot of stress and misunderstanding on an international level. Among COVID-19’s most interesting and concerning side effects is anosmia, the loss of smell that’s been reported by over 1.6 million people in the United States alone. New research has finally revealed why this happens.
SCIENCE
CBS 46

Covid-19 and children

Concerns about safety now being raised by some community members after the first weekend of March ended with nine reported shootings in Atlanta. Atlanta's BeltLine will soon be home to affordable housing among other things. US banning Russian oil imports as Biden warns of ‘costs’. Updated: 3 hours ago.
ATLANTA, GA
WRAL

Specialist helps teen regain her smell after COVID

Coronavirus cases a Nebraska teenager to develop a condition caused parosmia, which means the food that she's normally loved smells disgusting. A Texas pain specialist helped her through a new treatment to help her gain her sense of self back.
NEBRASKA STATE
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy