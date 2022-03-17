ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks extend gains; Brazil's real flat after rate hike

By Anisha Sircar
 2 days ago

* Rouble volatile as traders eye war, coupon payments * Brazil trims 2022 GDP growth forecast, hikes inflation outlook * Argentina Senate to debate $45 bln IMF deal * CEE FX weaker on stronger euro By Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew March 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks firmed on Thursday as risk appetite ticked up on easing fears around China's spluttering economy and ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while Brazil's real was flat after an expected interest rate hike overnight. MSCI's Latin American stocks index gained 0.9%, joining broader emerging market peers, as China, a key Latam trade partner, signalled more stimulus, and on more signs of progress in diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine. While most Latam currencies firmed, Brazil's real was flat after its economy ministry trimmed its 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast and raised its inflation outlook, as Latin America's largest economy grapples with higher food and fuel prices and rising interest rates. Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked the key rate by 100 basis points and signalled another of the same magnitude in May. "The aggressive hiking cycle will have an impact on growth and you're going into an election year, so you may see populist policies coming in. And if there is something that Brazil cannot afford, it is more aggressive fiscal spending," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. "This is the quiet before the storm... the aggressive (U.S. Federal Reserve) tightening cycle would mean broad dollar strength and a weaker global growth environment, which would be negative news for Latam." However, the negative effect from the Fed interest rate hike on Latin American assets is likely to be offset by more raw material demand from China, at least partially, Christensen said. Argentina's battered peso dropped 0.1% ahead of a Senate debate over a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund before a final vote that would help the embattled country avoid a messy default. The Mexican, Colombian, and Chilean pesos rose between 0.1% and 0.6%. Elsewhere, the lira dropped 0.6% after Turkey's central bank held its key rate steady. Central and eastern European currencies were down between 0.2% and 0.6% against a stronger euro. The Russian rouble firmed in Moscow and saw volatile trade offshore but stayed weaker than 100 to the dollar, with markets closely watching foreign currency coupon payments on Russia's sovereign debt. The country's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 20% on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, after a sharp emergency rate hike in late February. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1459 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1119.14 3.53 MSCI LatAm 2404.75 1.35 Brazil Bovespa 111142.69 0.03 Mexico IPC 53662.89 0.47 Chile IPSA 4763.16 1.44 Argentina MerVal 88509.77 1.211 Colombia COLCAP 1536.45 0.55 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0776 0.26 Mexico peso 20.5807 0.25 Chile peso 798 -0.11 Colombia peso 3803.01 0.74 Peru sol 3.72 -0.03 Argentina peso 109.5200 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

