ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

You’ve been shopping at Costco all wrong – four ways to save money including checking price tags

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwAVt_0ei0RO5900

KNOWN for its membership cards and deep discounts on name brands, Costco is already a haven for frugal shoppers trying to stretch a buck.

A Costco membership costs $60 per year, but it can pay for itself in savings after just a few trips to the store.

Costco memberships offer tons of perks beyond discounted groceries

Even longtime Costco shoppers might be missing out on all the money-saving perks and benefits they can access with their membership.

In the face of rising inflation and high gas prices, here are some lesser-known ways that you can save hundreds at Costco.

1. In-store lunch

It may seem counterintuitive to buy takeout in your grocery store but Costco’s low prices extend to the food court as well.

The menu isn’t extensive, but the prices are hard to beat.

You can get a chicken caesar salad for $4, a large pizza pie for $10, and the iconic Costco hot dog and refillable soda combo for $1.50.

This is a deal so integral to Costco that the founder reportedly threatened to kill the chief executive when he considered charging more.

And that’s not even mentioning the food and drink samples around the store that you can try for free.

2. Check price tags

Costco won’t typically stick “SALE” signs around the store, but you can still spot the absolute best deals by keeping a watchful eye on price tags.

In particular, pay attention to the last two digits of the price, since they generally indicate if the price of the item has been slashed.

Here’s a handy guide to deciphering what different prices mean for each item:

  • .99: A non-discounted, full-price item
  • .97: Marked down, often substantially; you can ask the manager for the item’s original price to gauge your savings
  • .49, .89, .79: On sale due to a deal Costco got from the product manufacturer
  • .00, .88: The last few units of an item before it runs out of stock, heavily discounted to clear shelves

If you're a vigilant shopper, you may notice an asterisk in the top right corner.

This means an item is discontinued and likely at its lowest price as a result.

Meanwhile, a small date in the bottom right corner shows the last time the price changed.

Costo recently told The Sun that pricing sign codes were designed to be internal to help manage inventory.

Since the processes tend to change from time to time, the chain declined to comment on its meaning.

3. Consider an executive membership

Costco’s standard, $60 membership is a cost-effective deal for the discounts you get access to.

But depending on how often you shop there, the best bargain at Costco might be the $120 executive membership.

The membership includes discounts on Costco’s wide array of special services like car parts, home or auto insurance, and home repairs.

The real kicker is 2% cashback on most purchases, including Costco Travel, up to $1,000 back.

If you spend $3,000 at Costco in a year, an achievable goal if you do most of your shopping there, the executive membership pays for itself.

Before you sign up, just make sure to calculate that the rewards are worth it.

4. Take advantage of the return policy

Unlike most grocery stores, Costco has a generous and forgiving return policy.

With a handful of exceptions outlined on the website, Costco offers 100% refunds as long as you bring the item back to the store with you.

Ideally, you should bring the original packaging and receipt, but even that is not always needed to get a refund.

This can particularly come in handy if you buy an item in bulk but end up not liking it.

And if the price of something drops within 30 days of your purchase, you can bring your receipt in and get paid the difference between the prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwTEg_0ei0RO5900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpxES_0ei0RO5900

Not every sale at Costco is a good deal, though - see what items a couponing expert recommends you stay away from.

We also compiled the top tips for Walmart shoppers, so check out these strategies that can save you hundreds.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Food stamp warning as SNAP claimants are overpaid without knowing – and they’ll be forced to pay back benefits

FOOD stamp recipients are being held accountable for agency errors, according to research. In Colorado, 64 counties reported calculation errors when sending out SNAP benefits. "The vast majority of overpayment claims are the result of agency error," said Riley Sanders, a policy advocate for Colorado Center for Law and Policy (CCLP), which issued the report.
COLORADO STATE
BGR.com

One of Costco’s biggest secrets was just revealed

It’s only recently that I’ve discovered just how passionate Costco’s loyal fan base is for the membership-only retail chain. There are blogs and websites, for example, dedicated solely to the chain and the comings and goings within its product assortment. Social media accounts also promote changes in that product availability, in addition to touting the myriad deals that shoppers quickly pounce on. And then there’s the Costco Kirkland Signature brand.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costco Travel#Gas Prices
Mashed

Sam's Club Just A Made A Huge Change To Its Rewards Program

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by the Walmart corporation, is known for its competitive prices and membership perks. Sam's Club sells bulk items at warehouse prices in direct competition with rival Costco. Sam's Club first opened in 1983 and was named after Walmart founder Sam Walton. Though Sam's Club reported $57.8 billion in sales for 2019, that figure is down about 2.3% from the previous year, according to the SEC. And in 2018, Walmart chose to close 63 Sam's Club locations across the country, some with little to no notice for its employees, reports Business Insider. But the Sam's Club website says the company still boasts over 600 locations nationwide. Part of the draw of club-style warehouses is the rewards and perks that come with the membership, beyond just the lower prices. The 40% lower price tag as opposed to regular grocery stores isn't too bad either (via Motley Fool). Sam's Club has recently changed its rewards program though, possibly in an effort to pull in new customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
Banana 101.5

Check Your Deodorants Now! Scary Recall Underway for Popular Brands

Check your deodorants right away! There is a massive recall underway that included popular brands. The FDA has announced that Brut and Sure aerosol deodorant sprays are being recalled nationwide after benzene, a human carcinogen, was found in the product. The Connecticut-based HRB Brands issued a voluntary recall after the toxic chemical was detected.
LIFESTYLE
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
newsnet5

Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are...
INTERNET
The Independent

A Walmart employee was caught on camera increasing price tag by 350 per cent

A Walmart employee was filmed replacing the cost of salad dressing at the chain superstore from $2.24 to $7.88. The viral video, which has over three million views, showed an increase of more than 350 per cent.The TikTok was shared on 5 March by user @devious_love, who goes by Shawn Connor on the app. In the clip, the Walmart employee is seen in the salad dressing aisle printing out price tag labels that read $7.88 and switching them in for the old $2.24 price tags. Connor captioned the TikTok video, “wtf!!!”Many TikTok users believed the price hike was caused by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WTRF- 7News

Target to pay workers with $24 an hour

Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with […]
RETAIL
Mashed

The Real Reason Costco's Hot Dog Meal Is So Cheap

There is no more universally-beloved food item than the humble hot dog. The thought of this simple sausage might invoke sentimental memories of family barbecues, warm summer nights celebrating the Fourth of July, or even going out to a carnival or baseball game. Oh, and of course, the Costco food court. Everyone loves hot dogs — perhaps that's why there's a whole month dedicated to this humble tube steak.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Real Simple

Shoppers Call These Bras 'the Most Comfortable Bras Ever,' and They're Only $3 Apiece Right Now

When we want to feel our most comfortable, we reach for cozy sweatshirts, easy-to-wear joggers, and warm slippers. But why, when we're choosing those go-to lived-in pieces, don't we make sure our bras feel the same way, too? After all, a comfy bra can make all the difference—especially one that doesn't include underwire, which can dig into your skin. Amazon shoppers feel the same way, and they've already narrowed down the search to this $9 pack of adjustable bras from Fruit of the Loom.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy