You’ve been shopping at Costco all wrong – four ways to save money including checking price tags

KNOWN for its membership cards and deep discounts on name brands, Costco is already a haven for frugal shoppers trying to stretch a buck.

A Costco membership costs $60 per year, but it can pay for itself in savings after just a few trips to the store.

Costco memberships offer tons of perks beyond discounted groceries

Even longtime Costco shoppers might be missing out on all the money-saving perks and benefits they can access with their membership.

In the face of rising inflation and high gas prices, here are some lesser-known ways that you can save hundreds at Costco.

1. In-store lunch

It may seem counterintuitive to buy takeout in your grocery store but Costco’s low prices extend to the food court as well.

The menu isn’t extensive, but the prices are hard to beat.

You can get a chicken caesar salad for $4, a large pizza pie for $10, and the iconic Costco hot dog and refillable soda combo for $1.50.

This is a deal so integral to Costco that the founder reportedly threatened to kill the chief executive when he considered charging more.

And that’s not even mentioning the food and drink samples around the store that you can try for free.

2. Check price tags

Costco won’t typically stick “SALE” signs around the store, but you can still spot the absolute best deals by keeping a watchful eye on price tags.

In particular, pay attention to the last two digits of the price, since they generally indicate if the price of the item has been slashed.

Here’s a handy guide to deciphering what different prices mean for each item:

.99: A non-discounted, full-price item

.97: Marked down, often substantially; you can ask the manager for the item’s original price to gauge your savings

.49, .89, .79: On sale due to a deal Costco got from the product manufacturer

.00, .88: The last few units of an item before it runs out of stock, heavily discounted to clear shelves

If you're a vigilant shopper, you may notice an asterisk in the top right corner.

This means an item is discontinued and likely at its lowest price as a result.

Meanwhile, a small date in the bottom right corner shows the last time the price changed.

Costo recently told The Sun that pricing sign codes were designed to be internal to help manage inventory.

Since the processes tend to change from time to time, the chain declined to comment on its meaning.

3. Consider an executive membership

Costco’s standard, $60 membership is a cost-effective deal for the discounts you get access to.

But depending on how often you shop there, the best bargain at Costco might be the $120 executive membership.

The membership includes discounts on Costco’s wide array of special services like car parts, home or auto insurance, and home repairs.

The real kicker is 2% cashback on most purchases, including Costco Travel, up to $1,000 back.

If you spend $3,000 at Costco in a year, an achievable goal if you do most of your shopping there, the executive membership pays for itself.

Before you sign up, just make sure to calculate that the rewards are worth it.

4. Take advantage of the return policy

Unlike most grocery stores, Costco has a generous and forgiving return policy.

With a handful of exceptions outlined on the website, Costco offers 100% refunds as long as you bring the item back to the store with you.

Ideally, you should bring the original packaging and receipt, but even that is not always needed to get a refund.

This can particularly come in handy if you buy an item in bulk but end up not liking it.

And if the price of something drops within 30 days of your purchase, you can bring your receipt in and get paid the difference between the prices.

