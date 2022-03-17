ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wendi McLendon-Covey says 'The Goldbergs' costar Jeff Garlin 'didn't want to be there'

By Patrick Sproull
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejK0S_0ei0QqFW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdI2e_0ei0QqFW00
Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin in "The Goldbergs."

Ron Tom/ABC

  • Wendi McLendon-Covey has said her "The Goldbergs" costar Jeff Garlin "didn't want to be there."
  • Garlin left the sitcom in December after allegations of on-set misconduct.
  • McLendon-Covey responded to a journalist criticizing the series for how it handled Garlin's absence.

Wendi McLendon-Covey has spoken out about her former costar Jeff Garlin, who departed "The Goldbergs" in December.

Garlin, who played family patriarch Murray Goldberg, left the ABC sitcom midway through the filming of season nine after allegations of misconduct on set.

"The Goldbergs" has compensated for Garlin's absence with the use of stand-ins, outtakes, and CGI.

Freelance journalist Noel Murray tweeted a video example of this, which showed an outtake of Garlin awkwardly inserted into a new scene.

"They should either cancel The Goldbergs or kill off Jeff Garlin's character because the workarounds they've been using this season ain't working," he tweeted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8wPD_0ei0QqFW00
Jeff Garlin on "The Goldbergs."

ABC

Star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who played Garlin's on-screen wife Beverly, responded to Murray's criticism.

"Thanks for the great suggestion Noel!" she wrote.

"This season threw us for a loop because a.) it's hard to incorporate someone who doesn't want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season."

"We're doing our best," McLendon-Covey added.

Garlin has previously spoken about the allegations regarding his on-set behavior.

In December, prior to Garlin coming to a mutual agreement with Sony Pictures Television to leave the series , the actor told Vanity Fair , "It's always the same thing. It's about me and my silliness on set."

"They don't think it's appropriate. I do. That's where we're at. I've not been fired because of it. We just think differently."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

The Goldbergs Fans Have Jokes For Days About Creepy CGI Jeff Garlin, And Star Wars Definitely Comes Up

While many network TV shows are in the throes of worrying about whether renewals are on the way — with some shows already getting the cancellation axe — ABC's The Goldbergs is just trying to making it through the end of Season 9 without giving anyone paralyzing night terrors in the form of Not Actually Jeff Garlin's patriarch Murray Goldberg. In the aftermath of the actor's ousting earlier in the season, it was revealed that Murray would still live on throughout the rest of the series by way of archival footage and digital trickery. But fans are calling the show out for such trickery being far less than magical, with Star Wars getting quick comparisons.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Absence Inspires Increasingly Awkward Workarounds — and Twitter Snark

Click here to read the full article. There isn’t much enthusiasm to curb for the current season of “The Goldbergs.” Following the toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against star Jeff Garlin, “The Goldbergs” appears to have opted to use a stand-in for Garlin’s character. However, longtime fans are calling out the shoddy post-production attempts at smoothing over the behind-the-scenes drama. See a clip below. With those episodes now airing, fans have taken to social media to criticize the sloppiness of the special effects, especially when it came to a Goldberg family wedding scene during Episode 15 of Season 9. “They should either...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Meet the Newest Actress to Join 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 1 of the anticipated CBS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off in November 2021 and introduced viewers to Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the naval officers who make...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Actor Lands Thrilling New Movie Role

Yellowstone actor Rob Kirkland has landed a thrilling new movie role, in the wake of Yellowstone's fourth season finale. According to Deadline, Kirkland will be starring opposite Nick Cassavetes (Prisoners of the Ghostland), Dajana Gudić (All-Star Weekend), Paul Johansson (SyFy's Van Helsing), and Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) in Dyad. The film is directed by directed by Patrick Flaherty from a script written by Will Hirschfeld. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers Below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Garlin
CinemaBlend

After CBS' Bull, Another Pair Of Network TV Shows Have Been Cancelled

Up until just recently,, the TV cancellation gods had been fairly calm and unassuming so far in 2022. While there have been a couple of popular shows let go here and there, most have been from Netflix or outlets outside the broadcast TV scope, with CBS’ now-cancelled Bull being the biggest example on the major network front. That number has now tripled, however, with two more original scripted series getting the axe ahead of May’s mega-batch of season finales: Ordinary Joe and The Big Leap.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dominique Fishback on Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Now’s Not the Time to be Star-Struck’

Click here to read the full article. Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costar#Abc#Cgi#Freelance
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Wife: Her Background, When They Met, and Their Children

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner have been happily married for 17 years. The two tied the knot in September 2004, after dating for several years in the late 90s and early 2000s. Baumgartner married Costner when she was just 30 years old, although Costner was 49 at the time. The nearly 20-year age gap between Kevin Costner and his wife didn’t deter the couple from enjoying their happily ever-after.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey's Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan's pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey's Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SERIES
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Fired Wendy Williams Show DJ Shares Fun Reunion Pic With Host, Clearly Doesn't Want To Hear About TV Problems

Even if you’re not a long-time fan of The Wendy Williams Show, you probably know by now that the host has been the subject of a number of rumors, conflicting reports, and even had to take legal action for a number of things in recent weeks, as she faces not returning to her beloved talk show. But, with Williams’ series having been canceled back in February (to be replaced by guest host Sherri Shepherd's new show, Sherri, in the fall), Williams has now reunited with a former employee, DJ Boof, who seems to not be interested in any of her TV show troubles.
TV & VIDEOS
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's New 'Suspenseful' Series Terrifies Viewers

Netflix recently debuted one of its newest "suspenseful" sci-fi shows on the streaming platform and it's no secret from the looks of social media that it is terrifying viewers. If you've perused the streaming service lately, you've likely noticed Archive 81 in the most-watched categories. Though it has slipped out of the Top 10 since its Jan. 14 drop, the series revolves around an archivist (Mamoudou Athie) who "takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult."
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘BMF’: La La Anthony Upped To Series Regular, Kelly Hu, Christine Horn Also Cast In Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony (The Chi), who recurred in the first season of Starz’s drama series BMF, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King) also joins as a series regular and Christine Horn (Snowfall) will recur in the series from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). Anthony will reprise her role as Markisha Taylor, who will have an expanded storyline in the second season. Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street savvy wife of a powerful...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire showrunner reveals Jesse Spencer will return to show very soon

Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer may have only bowed out of the show a handful of episodes ago, but it feels like it's been forever since we last saw him on screens!. However, it's now been revealed that the Captain Matthew Casey actor will be making a comeback for a very special occasion later on this season. Want to know more? Keep reading…
CHICAGO, IL
digitalspy.com

NCIS star reacts to character's surprising season 19 return

NCIS spoilers for season 18 and 19 follow. NCIS has aired a surprise return for one of the characters after last season's heartbreaking twist. Last year, the beloved procedural saw a time jump to the coronavirus pandemic, where Jimmy Palmer's (Brian Dietzen) wife Breena (Michelle Pierce) had died after contracting the virus.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

Insider

333K+
Followers
24K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy