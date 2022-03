LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Dozens of businesses in LeClaire are joining together for the return of "Taste of LeClaire" on Saturday. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and feature free or discounted food and drink samples from different shops, restaurants and bars. People will be able to go around to each business for the specials during those hours.

LE CLAIRE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO