ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

15 US health systems with the best patient reviews

By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) Advent Health (Altamonte...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

11 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. NYC Test & Trace Corps, the city's initiative for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, is ending universal contact tracing by the end of April. NYC Health + Hospitals, which leads the program in collaboration with the city's department of health and other agencies, is planning to lay off 874 workers when the program scales back, according to a notice filed with state regulators March 4. The health system said affected temporary employees will be laid off at the end of April. Managerial employees affected by the layoffs will have their employment terminated between May 13 and May 27, according to the notice.
beckershospitalreview.com

Best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern US — 21 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines...
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospital, health system CFO resignations

Several hospital and health system CFOs have resigned from their positions in the past year. Here are five hospital and health system CFO resignations reported since March 2021:. 1. Katherine Bacher resigned as CFO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health in February to pursue a new opportunity. Her replacement is Arthur...
beckershospitalreview.com

Colorado health system's email breach exposed 52,632 patients' protected information

An email data breach at Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health went undetected for two months and affected 52,632 individuals. On Feb. 25, the hospital alerted patients that between Aug. 2 and Oct. 26, an unauthorized person accessed employee email accounts that contained patient information. The hospital determined that the email accounts...
MONTROSE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Trinity Health#Commonspirit Health#Community Health Systems#Advent Health#Reputation#Hca Healthcare#Universal Health Services#St Louis Rrb#Northwell Health#Upmc
beckershospitalreview.com

4 rapid COVID-19 test recalls announced by FDA this week

The FDA recently posted recall notices for four rapid COVID-19 tests recalled since Jan. 13. The recalls were classified as class I recalls, the most serious type. Here are the four recalls, starting with the most recent:. 1. Celltrion USA recalled 45,500 units of its DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Tests...
beckershospitalreview.com

'Can anyone blame nurses for turning the tables?'

Expensive reliance on traveling nursing is a symptom of a longer-running, self-inflicted disaster: hospitals' failure to hire and support enough nurses to weather crises, an op-ed contends in The Washington Post. "The undervaluing of nursing has deep roots. From the dawn of modern American hospitals in the 19th century, hospitals...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Wyoming hospital to end obstetrics services over staffing

South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer, Wyo., will stop providing labor and delivery services beginning June 1 as the critical access hospital grapples with workforce challenges, according to the hospital's website. Beginning June 1, the operating room also will no longer be available around the clock for emergency surgeries, according...
KEMMERER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

New Hampshire system looks to join Beth Israel Lahey Health

Exeter (N.H.) Health Resources has signed a letter of intent to explore joining Cambridge Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health. Exeter Health Resources includes Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, according to a March 15 Beth Israel Lahey news release. Exeter chose Beth Israel Lahey as...
EXETER, NH
beckershospitalreview.com

4 ways UC Davis Health is transforming digital health for its patients

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is combating the digital divide for senior patients and patients who don’t have access to broadband or smartphones by giving them affordable and easier access to digital health tools, VentureBeat reported March 8. Ashish Atreja, MD, CIO and chief digital health officer of UC...
SACRAMENTO, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

8 health systems with strong finances

Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin has an "Aa3" rating...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Essentia Health to open pharmacy

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will open a pharmacy in Ely, Minn., March 21. It will offer a full range of pharmacy services, including prescription medication services, flu shots, and specialty medication services for complex conditions, the health system said March 14. The new pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday...
DULUTH, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Missouri hospital notifies patients of December cyberattack

Capital Region Medical Center is notifying patients whose information may have been affected by a December cyberattack. The Jefferson City, Mo.-based hospital, which is an affiliate of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care, experienced a disruption to its network systems on Dec. 17. An investigation found that the files the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

How the 2 largest nonprofit health systems fared in Q2

The largest nonprofit health systems, Ascension and CommonSpirit Health, reported lower net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 than in the same period a year earlier. Ascension, a 142-hospital system based in St. Louis, reported operating revenue of $7.26 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2022,...
beckershospitalreview.com

Investment gains a main driver of health system profits in 2021

Many large health systems across the U.S. recorded strong profits in 2021 thanks to investment or other nonoperating gains. One large health system relied on these investment gains to stay in the black in 2021 as they saw a negative operating margin. Renton, Wash.-based Providence ended 2021 with an operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Digital Health

As hospitals continue to operate on thin margins, it can be difficult for them to determine which new technologies will be worth their implementation and maintenance costs. Here are four questions health systems should ask before investing in new technology, as laid out by Seth Joseph, a managing director at digital health consultancy Summit Health, in a March 16 Forbes report:
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

What kills innovation? 4 hospital innovation leaders weigh in

To make innovation a priority, hospitals and health systems must harness innovation efforts from the pandemic to stay ahead of the curve. Here, four health system and hospital innovation leaders share habits that are killing innovation. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and style. Christine Brocato. System...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses at 15 Sutter Health facilities to protest over health, safety concerns

Registered nurses at 15 Sutter Health hospitals in Northern California will protest March 15 over what they say is the health system's refusal to adequately address staffing, workplace violence and pandemic readiness, according to the union that represents them. "We have been on the front lines before and during this...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals, systems opening pharmacies

Five health systems and hospitals that have opened pharmacies or announced plans to since March 6:. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will open a pharmacy in Ely, Minn., March 21. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health has launched a specialty pharmacy program in Niagara County, N.Y. St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction,...
DULUTH, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical debt disproportionately affects Black Americans: 4 things to know

Race plays a major role in who is burdened with medical debt, with 27.9 percent of Black households carrying medical debt compared to 17.2 percent of white non-Hispanic households, a March National Consumer Law Center report found. "In recognition of the explicit role racism plays in medical debt and health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy