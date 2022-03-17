15 US health systems with the best patient reviews
By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
2 days ago
HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) Advent Health (Altamonte...
Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. NYC Test & Trace Corps, the city's initiative for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, is ending universal contact tracing by the end of April. NYC Health + Hospitals, which leads the program in collaboration with the city's department of health and other agencies, is planning to lay off 874 workers when the program scales back, according to a notice filed with state regulators March 4. The health system said affected temporary employees will be laid off at the end of April. Managerial employees affected by the layoffs will have their employment terminated between May 13 and May 27, according to the notice.
Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines...
Several hospital and health system CFOs have resigned from their positions in the past year. Here are five hospital and health system CFO resignations reported since March 2021:. 1. Katherine Bacher resigned as CFO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health in February to pursue a new opportunity. Her replacement is Arthur...
An email data breach at Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health went undetected for two months and affected 52,632 individuals. On Feb. 25, the hospital alerted patients that between Aug. 2 and Oct. 26, an unauthorized person accessed employee email accounts that contained patient information. The hospital determined that the email accounts...
The FDA recently posted recall notices for four rapid COVID-19 tests recalled since Jan. 13. The recalls were classified as class I recalls, the most serious type. Here are the four recalls, starting with the most recent:. 1. Celltrion USA recalled 45,500 units of its DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Tests...
Expensive reliance on traveling nursing is a symptom of a longer-running, self-inflicted disaster: hospitals' failure to hire and support enough nurses to weather crises, an op-ed contends in The Washington Post. "The undervaluing of nursing has deep roots. From the dawn of modern American hospitals in the 19th century, hospitals...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer, Wyo., will stop providing labor and delivery services beginning June 1 as the critical access hospital grapples with workforce challenges, according to the hospital's website. Beginning June 1, the operating room also will no longer be available around the clock for emergency surgeries, according...
Exeter (N.H.) Health Resources has signed a letter of intent to explore joining Cambridge Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health. Exeter Health Resources includes Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, according to a March 15 Beth Israel Lahey news release. Exeter chose Beth Israel Lahey as...
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is combating the digital divide for senior patients and patients who don’t have access to broadband or smartphones by giving them affordable and easier access to digital health tools, VentureBeat reported March 8. Ashish Atreja, MD, CIO and chief digital health officer of UC...
Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin has an "Aa3" rating...
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will open a pharmacy in Ely, Minn., March 21. It will offer a full range of pharmacy services, including prescription medication services, flu shots, and specialty medication services for complex conditions, the health system said March 14. The new pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday...
Capital Region Medical Center is notifying patients whose information may have been affected by a December cyberattack. The Jefferson City, Mo.-based hospital, which is an affiliate of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care, experienced a disruption to its network systems on Dec. 17. An investigation found that the files the...
The largest nonprofit health systems, Ascension and CommonSpirit Health, reported lower net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 than in the same period a year earlier. Ascension, a 142-hospital system based in St. Louis, reported operating revenue of $7.26 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2022,...
Many large health systems across the U.S. recorded strong profits in 2021 thanks to investment or other nonoperating gains. One large health system relied on these investment gains to stay in the black in 2021 as they saw a negative operating margin. Renton, Wash.-based Providence ended 2021 with an operating...
As hospitals continue to operate on thin margins, it can be difficult for them to determine which new technologies will be worth their implementation and maintenance costs. Here are four questions health systems should ask before investing in new technology, as laid out by Seth Joseph, a managing director at digital health consultancy Summit Health, in a March 16 Forbes report:
To make innovation a priority, hospitals and health systems must harness innovation efforts from the pandemic to stay ahead of the curve. Here, four health system and hospital innovation leaders share habits that are killing innovation. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and style. Christine Brocato. System...
Registered nurses at 15 Sutter Health hospitals in Northern California will protest March 15 over what they say is the health system's refusal to adequately address staffing, workplace violence and pandemic readiness, according to the union that represents them. "We have been on the front lines before and during this...
Five health systems and hospitals that have opened pharmacies or announced plans to since March 6:. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will open a pharmacy in Ely, Minn., March 21. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health has launched a specialty pharmacy program in Niagara County, N.Y. St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction,...
Race plays a major role in who is burdened with medical debt, with 27.9 percent of Black households carrying medical debt compared to 17.2 percent of white non-Hispanic households, a March National Consumer Law Center report found. "In recognition of the explicit role racism plays in medical debt and health...
Comments / 0