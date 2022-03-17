ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas Cage Volunteers To Play Egghead In 'The Batman' Sequel

By Phil Hall
 2 days ago
Joel Schumacher, director of “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin,” claimed that Egghead was considered as one of the villains for the “Batman Unchained” feature that never made it into production. Warner Bros. has not announced any plans for a sequel to “The...

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining.
#Volunteers#Batman Animated#Batman Vs Robin#Batman Forever#Batman Robin#At T
