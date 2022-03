It's officially been two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. It's also been two years of Disney holding my money hostage- but I digress. Two years ago, all of us on the show were pretty optimistic about the pandemic; despite the fact that we had gotten notice that places were closing down and events were being canceled. We had hope, hope that the lockdowns would last two weeks and that we were going to beat this coronavirus! I don't think any of us imagined the chaos that would follow- anti-maksers, protests, insurrections, and now a war between Russia and Ukraine.

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO