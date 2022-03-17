ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tyson's Ear Shaped Edibles, The Potential $1B MSO To Watch For On The Cannabis Daily Podcast

By Asli Tolon Coskun
 2 days ago
Mike Tyson is selling ear-shaped edibles. New York takes another step forward for local hemp farmers...

Mic

Mike Tyson's ear edibles are extremely weird and kind of genius

Now that weed is legal in several states, everybody and their mother is starting a new brand. Whether we like it or not, celebrities looking for an easy cash grab are joining the conversation by launching products and strains that reach their target audience. Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Seth Rogen, Bella Thorne, and B-Real of Cypress Hill, to name a few, have launched successful and well-respected weed brands that even connoisseurs of the niche. One of these celebrities, however, is taking a weird approach. But hey, weird is better than boring any day.
Benzinga

Mike Tyson's Marijuana Brand Partners With Futurola, Stündenglass, GPen, Click & El Blunto To Bring New Innovative Cannabis Products & Devices To Market

Tyson 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's newly launched cannabis company announced that fans will be able to experience their favorite Tyson 2.0 strains through new concentrate delivery devices and specialty products developed in partnership with the industry's premier cannabis brands. What Happened?. "We are thrilled to...
Mike Tyson Launches Cannabis Gummies With This Emblematic Shape

25 years after the boxer’s most infamous fight, his cannabis brand just released some gummies in honor of the spectacle. Did you ear? Mike Tyson’s cannabis company just released a new gummy as a nod to the prolific boxer’s fight against Evander Holyfield. You know the one. The infamous title fight that ended with Holyfield leaving the ring with a big chunk of his ear bitten off.
Benzinga

Field Trip Health, Allied Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed up 22.61% at $1.41. Allied (OTC:ALID) shares closed up 18.85% at $1.45. Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed up 9.54% at $13.55. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares closed up 8.71% at $0.96. Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares closed up 5.26% at $1.20. Mindset Pharma (OTC:MSSTF) shares closed...
