TFF Pharma Inks Research Pact With US Army For Dry Powder Medical Countermeasures

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc TFFP has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) for defensive research into countermeasures against biological warfare. Under the terms of...

Nature.com

Three doses of BNT162b2 vaccine confer neutralising antibody capacity against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

We report the levels of neutralising antibodies against Wuhan, Delta and Omicron variants in unimmunized infected (group 1), immunised and boosted (group 2) and infected immunised and boosted (group 3) adult individuals. Our observations support the rapid administration of a booster vaccine dose to prevent infection and disease caused by Omicron.
SCIENCE
UV Cavalier Daily

U.Va. computer models help in understanding C. difficile, antibiotic resistance

Each year, Clostridium difficile infects approximately half a million people in the U.S., most of whom are hospitalized patients. C. difficile is a toxin-producing bacterium able to cause symptoms such as severe diarrhea and colitis. Because of growing antibiotic resistance of C. difficile, Biomedical Engineering Prof. Jason Papin is using computer models to study and better understand the infection.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

4,973 ETH Worth $14M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Friday a total of 4,973.72 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $14,822,593, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($2,980.18), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Nature.com

Body temperature is a more important modulator of lifespan than metabolic rate in two small mammals

The relationships between metabolic rate, body temperature (Tb), body composition and ageing are complex, and not fully resolved. In particular, Tb and metabolic rate often change in parallel, making disentangling their effects difficult. Here we show that in both sexes of mice and hamsters exposure to a temperature of 32.5"‰Â°C leads to a reduced lifespan, coincident with lowered metabolic rate and elevated Tb with no change in body composition. We exploit the unique situation that when small mammals are exposed to hot ambient temperatures their Tb goes up, at the same time that their metabolic rate goes down, allowing us to experimentally separate the impacts of Tb and metabolic rate on lifespan. The impact of ambient temperature on lifespan can be reversed by exposing the animals to elevated heat loss by forced convection, which reverses the effect on Tb but does not affect metabolic rate, demonstrating the causal effect of Tb on lifespan under laboratory conditions for these models. The impact of manipulations such as calorie restriction that increase lifespan may be mediated via effects on Tb, and measuring Tb may be a useful screening tool for putative therapeutics to extend the human lifespan.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Fluence Partners With Hydrofarm To Distribute LED Lighting Solution For Craft Cannabis Growers

Fluence by OSRAM (OTCPK:OSAGF), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, entered into a distribution partnership with Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM), a leading manufacturer and distributor of hydroponic equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm will distribute Fluence’s newly released SPYDR Fang...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Launches Expansive Marijuana Product Lineup In Florida

The multi-state cannabis operator will soon expand to Florida its premium craft-quality flower brand, FloraCal Farms, and bestselling flagship brand, Cresco. “We’ve demonstrated our ability to reach leading market share positions in large medical markets based on the strength of our products and the value we provide patients. We’re proud to offer those popular brands to Florida patients for the first time,” stated Charlie Bachtell, CEO & co-founder at Cresco Labs. “We’re relentlessly focused on quality, consistency and availability, and we’ll keep that promise to patients as we continue to scale in the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
Nature.com

Efficacy of antimicrobial and anti-viral coated air filters to prevent the spread of airborne pathogens

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the real need for mechanisms to control the spread of airborne respiratory pathogens. Thus, preventing the spread of disease from pathogens has come to the forefront of the public consciousness. This has brought an increasing demand for novel technologies to prioritise clean air. In this study we report on the efficacy of novel biocide treated filters and their antimicrobial activity against bacteria, fungi and viruses. The antimicrobial filters reported here are shown to kill pathogens, such as Candida albicans, Escherichia coli and MRSA in under 15Â min and to destroy SARS-CoV-2 viral particles in under 30Â s following contact with the filter. Through air flow rate testing, light microscopy and SEM, the filters are shown to maintain their structure and filtration function. Further to this, the filters are shown to be extremely durable and to maintain antimicrobial activity throughout the operational lifetime of the product. Lastly, the filters have been tested in field trials onboard the UK rail network, showing excellent efficacy in reducing the burden of microbial species colonising the air conditioning system.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

RedHill, Kukbo Ink Oral Opaganib Licensing Pact For COVID-19 In South Korea

RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Kukbo Co Ltd for oral opaganib to treat COVID-19 in South Korea. Under the terms of the license agreement, which follows the previously announced strategic investment by Kukbo, RedHill will receive an upfront payment of $1.5 million. Redhill...
WORLD
Phys.org

Novel nanoparticles with potential for enhanced deep tumor therapy

Researchers Dr. Yansong Feng and Prof. Hong Zhang at the Van 't Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) have designed and synthesized novel multi-layered, multi-functional nanoparticles that enable a combination of radiotherapy and photodynamic therapy for deep cancer tissue. An initial pre-clinical evaluation of the particles has demonstrated their therapeutic potential. A patent is pending, and the university is now seeking partners for further development or licensing.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Using pulsed magnetic fields to fight neurodegenerative diseases

In motor neuron diseases of the nervous system, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commands can no longer be sent to the muscles. This gradually leads to paralysis. Physicist Dr. Thomas Herrmannsdörfer from the German national lab Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) and physician Prof. Richard Funk from the TU Dresden formulated the idea to selectively revive the motor neurons using magnetic fields. Initial laboratory research results have proven them right and are encouraging them to further pursue their project and plan a prototype therapy facility.
SCIENCE
