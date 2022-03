Regina Hall knew just who to ask for advice when it came to hosting this year's Academy Awards -- EGOT winner and legendary Oscars host Whoopi Goldberg!. "She did it four times, which is incredible," Hall told ET's Rachel Smith of reaching out to the comedy icon for her advice. "The thing with Whoopi is she's so generous... The biggest thing [she said] was to have fun and celebrate why you're there. Celebrate the nominees, the movies, the films, and keep the show moving, which I know people obviously want, you know? She really wanted me to have a lot of fun with it on stage."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO