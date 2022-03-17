Joeboy’s show in Los Angeles, CA – presale password

Click here to read the full article. Runway of Dreams made its Los Angeles debut Tuesday night at The Majestic Downtown.
"L.A. showed up," Runway of Dreams founder and chief executive officer Mindy Scheier told WWD. "This was the biggest and most energetic show we've ever had."
The organization, created in 2014, works to foster inclusion in the fashion industry for people with disabilities. Titled “A Fashion Revolution,” the runway show featured more than 75 looks worn by models with...
