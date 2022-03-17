ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ launching musical sing-alongs starting with ‘Encanto’

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Disney+ has launched a series of sing-alongs with fan-favorite musicals and the first one lands on the streaming service on Friday, March 18. Fans can sing-along to songs from...

