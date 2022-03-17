Disney+ launching musical sing-alongs starting with ‘Encanto’

Oscar-winning producer and influential motion picture executive Alan Ladd Jr., who ushered in the "Star Wars" era of motion pictures, died Wednesday. He was 84. "With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on films and filmmaking will live on in his absence," his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary "Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies," wrote on the film’s Facebook page.
