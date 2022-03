Midland Classical Academy is expanding with a new building being constructed 03/14/2022 to house new classrooms, offices and student space. The expansion will provide expanded space for current students and faculty. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Midland Classical Academy is expanding.

School officials said a new building being constructed to house new classrooms, offices and student space.

The expansion will provide expanded space for current students and faculty.

Midland Classical Academy, according to its website, partners with families to provide what is best described as a classical education from a Biblical worldview.