ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Eating too much meat raises risk of blokes becoming infertile, study claims

By Vanessa Chalmers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xsRQ_0ei0NK7j00

MEN who eat too much meat are raising the risk of becoming infertile, a study has claimed.

Experts warned that those who plan to have a baby should make sure they are eating limited levels of chicken, beef and lamb.

The research, conducted at the University of Worcester, found high protein diets decrease men's testosterone by 37 per cent.

For the average man, this would cause medically low testosterone (hypogonadism), the experts said.

Lead researcher Joe Whittaker, a nutritionist, told The Sun: “Low testosterone levels cause low sperm counts, which is the major determinant of men's fertility.

“In our study, high protein diets caused low testosterone, so it is very likely they also caused low sperm counts, which would reduce men's fertility.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8GRB_0ei0NK7j00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkLlr_0ei0NK7j00

Low testosterone is also linked to chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's.

The paper, published in the academic journal Nutrition and Health, described the effects as “protein poisoning”, which is when the breakdown of protein into ammonia becomes toxic.

It suggested the body may become too occupied in fixing protein poisoning that it suppresses the production of testosterone.

Mr Whittaker said: “It would take one to two weeks to see the first signs of protein poisoning such as nausea, diarrhoea, and low testosterone (including the related symptoms e.g. low sex drive).”

How much meat is ‘too much’?

For the study, Mr Whittaker and colleagues compiled the results of 27 studies, involving 309 men.

It found that high protein diets, which tended to be low in carbohydrates as a compromise, consistently affected testosterone and raised cortisol.

A diet high in protein was one in which 35 per cent of calories came from protein, such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy, beans and pulses.

For a man eating 2,500 calories per day, this would mean they were eating around 865 calories in protein.

It’s the equivalent of three eggs for breakfast (240kcal), a chicken breast for lunch (212kcal), and 250g of beef mince at dinner (420kcal), for example.

Mr Whittaker guessed some one per cent of men eat this much protein - and said it would “be mostly men trying to put on muscle, and those that rely on a lot of protein shakes”.

“Bodybuilders and weightlifters (even the amateurs in regular gyms) are notoriously dedicated to diets, and may achieve this [35 per cent] at times,” he said.

“Anecdotally, I have heard numerous men complain of mild symptoms of protein poisoning such as stomach ache and diarrhoea, when trying to bulk up.

“Anything above 35 per cent protein for more than two weeks is dangerous territory.

“It could be safe for some people, but it is not well studied, and what little research exists on it, strongly suggests it will do harm.”

Mr Whittaker recommended sticking to below a 30 per cent protein limit, or 15 to 25 per cent if looking to start a family.

He added: “Reduce alcohol, quit smoking, take regular exercise, lose weight if needed, and eat a diet rich in whole, unprocessed, nutritious foods such as meat, fish, eggs, fruit, vegetables, nuts and legumes.

“Avoid processed and/or sugary foods like the plague.”

Eating protein is vital and has a number of benefits, including to repair muscle and keep you feeling fuller for longer.

That’s why it’s favoured so much by the bodybuilding community, as well as those trying to lose weight.

Many celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, and Meagan Fox have promoted them.

And they are the basis of Atkins and the more modern keto diet.

The British Nutrition Foundation says it recommends protein amounts per day based on how much we need per kilogram (kg) of our bodyweight.

“For adults this is 0.75g per kg of bodyweight. Current recommendations are 56g/day for men and 45g/day for women (based on bodyweights of 75kg for men and 60kg for women).

“On average in the UK men are eating about 85g and women about 67g of protein a day.

“So, on average we are eating more than the requirements. It is likely that most of us are getting enough protein.”

The takeaway is moderation is key.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Health Experts Say This Is The One Starchy Vegetable You Should Avoid

As many trying to achieve it know, a flatter stomach is made possible by a healthy diet, ample hydration and consistent exercise. If you’re aiming to lose weight, you may have heard of starchy vegetables being linked to weight gain when eaten frequently. To help avoid this, we checked in with health experts to find out which veggie option might deter your weight loss efforts and why. Read on for weight loss and flat belly tips from registered dietitian Melissa Mitri, MS, RD at Zenmaster Wellness and nutritionist Julie LaPiana Evarts, RN, MSN, CRNP at Plantable.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kim Kardashian
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Whole Grain You Should Eat To Speed Up Fat Loss

When trying to lose weight, one of the most important things you can do is center your diet around fiber-rich foods. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber and ultimately, can keep you feeling full and satiated for longer (making it less likely that you’ll eat more later on). Apart from helping with fat loss, whole grains are often linked to lower risks of heart disease, diabetes, cancers, etc.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Meat#Processed Meat#Calories#Nutrition And Health
verywellhealth.com

How to Get Rid of Menopause Belly

Menopause brings many bodily changes, one of which is weight gain, particularly in the midsection. Menopause weight gain is normal, but this doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to live with it. This article explains the causes and risks of menopause belly as well as safe ways to get...
WEIGHT LOSS
studyfinds.org

5 Ways To Lower High Cholesterol, According To Scientists

For people watching their cholesterol, standard tests usually monitor how much plaque is building up in the arteries that could lead to heart trouble. Of course, keeping healthy cholesterol levels is one of the best ways in decreasing the risks of heart disease. Though there are medications to help, a few changes in your diet can reduce cholesterol and improve your heart health.
HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Fox News

The worst foods for heart health, according to experts

Hippocrates, the father of modern-day medicine once said, "Let food be thy medicine," recounts Nitin Bhatnagar, a holistic heart doctor and practicing cardiologist in Greenfield, Massachusetts. "I believe that if we do not treat food as medicine then we will one day eat medicine as food," he warns, adding that...
GREENFIELD, MA
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Gas & Bloating)

Processed meats and other foods have become an integral part of the collective American diet for the ease of which they’re prepared and consumed. However, it’s no secret that processed foods are markedly less beneficial to the body than their whole foods counterparts, and the regular consumption of highly processed foods can lead to significant health struggles down the road.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Eating disorders linked to diabetic eye issues

Eating disorders can cause an increased risk of people with diabetes developing diabetic retinopathy—a condition that can cause blindness if untreated—according to new research published in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders. Diabetes is characterized by high concentrations of glucose in the blood, which can in turn...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy