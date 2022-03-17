Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Mr. Rogers, Kanye West, and Jared Leto

Model Chaney Jones, who has been hanging with Kanye West the past few weeks, was spotted leaving his ‘Donda 2’ listening party in Miami on Feb. 22. No, that wasn’t Kim Kardashian leaving Kanye West‘s Donda 2 listening party on Tuesday (Feb. 22.) It was model Chaney Jones, 24, who’s been hanging with Ye, 44, in the last couple of weeks and shares an eerie resemblance to his ex-wife. Chaney was spotted walking out of Miami’s LoanDepot Park dressed in a white leather catsuit, matching boots, and a pair of massive black shades, as seen in photos HERE. Kanye, who hosted the event to promote the upcoming sequel album to last year’s Donda, was also photographed exiting the building with Chaney.
