Mike Thomas: Re-signs with Bengals

The glaring issue for the Cincinnati Bengals last season was on the offensive line. Despite the porous nature of the guys up front, Joe Burrow and Co. staged a run to the Super Bowl, but ultimately came up short in a loss to the Rams. Well, early in free agency, the Bengals are looking to address the need up front, and are in talks with former Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins, according to Mike Garafolo.
The Cincinnati Bengals have found their backup quarterback to Joe Burrow. Per a report, the Bengals are re-signing backup quarterback Brandon Allen to a one-year deal. He’ll be Joe Burrow’s backup this upcoming season. Allen, 29, spent the 2021 season with the Bengals and helped in Burrow’s development....
Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
The Cincinnati Bengals could soon be getting more help for young star quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals could be in play for recently-released Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La-El Collins, per a report. The Dallas Cowboys released Collins on Thursday, saving cap space in the process. The Bengals would be wise...
The Rams bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday, signing Allen Robinson to a three-year deal. That has many fans wondering what this signing means for Odell Beckham Jr. and his future in Los Angeles. Judging by Beckham’s recent tweet, it seems like he’ll enter the 2022 season with an awful...
The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to bring most of the band back together. On Thursday, Cincinnati brought back a wide receiver. The Bengals are reportedly re-signing wide receiver Mike Thomas. He’s coming back on a one-year deal. Thomas has been a Bengal since 2020. He caught 13 passes for...
According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have signed a free agent tight end. According to Pelissero, former New Orleans Saints TE Garrett Griffin is signing with the Lions, per source. Griffin played for Dan Campbell when Campbell coached TEs for the Saints. Griffin is currently taking...
Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have found their next tight end, Hayden Hurst, according to his sports agency team. Hurst and the Bengals agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the agency said. Hurst is entering his fifth year in the NFL. He was was 1st round draft pick of...
Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
The Dallas Cowboys had a big decision to make regarding the future of La’el Collins. While the team was mulling releasing its veteran offensive lineman, multiple teams reportedly expressed trade interest in the 28-year-old. Among those teams were the New England Patriots, with Bill Belichick and Co. said to be plotting a move for the star pass protector. Well, despite teams honing in on Collins, the Cowboys have surprisingly opted to release him, according to Todd Archer.
Davante Adams wanted to get paid what he deserved. The former Green Bay Packers wide receiver is arguably the best in the entire NFL and wanted to get paid accordingly. He got what he wanted after getting traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. But while Adams wanted to be the...
Earlier this week, the Cincinnati Bengals watched as tight end C.J. Uzomah signed a free agent deal with the New York Jets. Former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow counted on Uzomah down the stretch as the Bengals made their way to the Super Bowl. Cincinnati didn’t wait long to find a replacement for Burrow, though.
The day before Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL, someone paid over $500,000 for what was supposed to be the final touchdown pass of the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s career. Obviously, the value of that ball fell off a cliff once the NFL world found out that...
The AFC West continues to be the wild west as each team within that division has made significant upgrades. The Las Vegas Raiders have upgraded their pass rush with the addition of Chandler Jones. Jones signs with the Raiders for a reportedly $17 million a year per NFL Network’s Tom...
