Mike Thomas: Re-signs with Bengals

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Thomas is re-signing with the Bengals on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Bengals news: Cincinnati in talks to sign key Joe Burrow protector

The glaring issue for the Cincinnati Bengals last season was on the offensive line. Despite the porous nature of the guys up front, Joe Burrow and Co. staged a run to the Super Bowl, but ultimately came up short in a loss to the Rams. Well, early in free agency, the Bengals are looking to address the need up front, and are in talks with former Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins, according to Mike Garafolo.
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Make Decision At Backup Quarterback

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their backup quarterback to Joe Burrow. Per a report, the Bengals are re-signing backup quarterback Brandon Allen to a one-year deal. He’ll be Joe Burrow’s backup this upcoming season. Allen, 29, spent the 2021 season with the Bengals and helped in Burrow’s development....
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
The Spun

Bengals Expected To Make Push For Ex-Cowboys Starter

The Cincinnati Bengals could soon be getting more help for young star quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals could be in play for recently-released Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La-El Collins, per a report. The Dallas Cowboys released Collins on Thursday, saving cap space in the process. The Bengals would be wise...
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Are Bringing Back Wide Receiver

The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to bring most of the band back together. On Thursday, Cincinnati brought back a wide receiver. The Bengals are reportedly re-signing wide receiver Mike Thomas. He’s coming back on a one-year deal. Thomas has been a Bengal since 2020. He caught 13 passes for...
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
Fox 19

Bengals land TE Hayden Hurst, per sports agency

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have found their next tight end, Hayden Hurst, according to his sports agency team. Hurst and the Bengals agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the agency said. Hurst is entering his fifth year in the NFL. He was was 1st round draft pick of...
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate joins Buccaneers after QB’s unretirement

Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make surprise La’el Collins move amid Patriots trade interest

The Dallas Cowboys had a big decision to make regarding the future of La’el Collins. While the team was mulling releasing its veteran offensive lineman, multiple teams reportedly expressed trade interest in the 28-year-old. Among those teams were the New England Patriots, with Bill Belichick and Co. said to be plotting a move for the star pass protector. Well, despite teams honing in on Collins, the Cowboys have surprisingly opted to release him, according to Todd Archer.
The Spun

The Bengals Have Signed A Veteran Tight End

Earlier this week, the Cincinnati Bengals watched as tight end C.J. Uzomah signed a free agent deal with the New York Jets. Former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow counted on Uzomah down the stretch as the Bengals made their way to the Super Bowl. Cincinnati didn’t wait long to find a replacement for Burrow, though.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (3/18): Chad Johnson joining recruiting effort for La’el Collins

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals can finally remove all doubt about fixing the offensive line by adding the former Cowboys right tackle. Eli Apple Calls Return To Bengals "A No Brainer" Cornerback Eli Apple says it was a “no-brainer,” to return to Cincinnati on...
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: All-Pro Chandler Jones Signs With The Las Vegas Raiders

The AFC West continues to be the wild west as each team within that division has made significant upgrades. The Las Vegas Raiders have upgraded their pass rush with the addition of Chandler Jones. Jones signs with the Raiders for a reportedly $17 million a year per NFL Network’s Tom...
