Mike Thomas: Re-signs with Bengals

The glaring issue for the Cincinnati Bengals last season was on the offensive line. Despite the porous nature of the guys up front, Joe Burrow and Co. staged a run to the Super Bowl, but ultimately came up short in a loss to the Rams. Well, early in free agency, the Bengals are looking to address the need up front, and are in talks with former Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins, according to Mike Garafolo.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO