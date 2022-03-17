ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Martin Jones: Starting Friday

Jones will start Friday's game in Ottawa, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. With...

NBC Sports

Claude Giroux rumors: Latest update on Flyers star as trade deadline nears

One of the top players who could be available at the 2022 NHL trade deadline is Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux. Giroux is in the final year of his contract, but he does have a full no-movement clause, so he'll only get traded if he wants to go and approves of the destination. Will the chance to win the Stanley Cup for the first time result in Giroux leaving the Flyers after more than a decade in Philly?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Capitals and Penguins Lose Out, Trade Deadline Begins

The Washington Capitals were outbid for their man, and the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a similar fate as the NHL trade deadline activity officially began with a bang. If “first night” is any indication, the market will be nuttier than the housing market. The Ben Chiarot sweepstakes are over. The Florida Panthers are loading for bear or Lightning. So, too, are the Calgary Flames. Tomas Hertl got a new splashy contract, the New York Rangers made a minor deal, and Sportsnet looked at what the last five Stanley Cup champions did at the deadline.
NHL
FOX Sports

Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux's 1,000th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after they honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Hartman scores late, Wild win ugly over Blackhawks

The Minnesota Wild didn't play a perfect game on Saturday afternoon, but a late goal by Ryan Hartman helped the Wild pick up a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Wild had plenty of opportunities to score in the first period but it took them over 16 minutes to find the back of the net. At the 16:36 mark, Kevin Fiala found Frederick Gaudreau for his ninth goal of the season to put Minnesota on the board.
NHL
Bucks County Courier Times

A lasting legacy: Claude Giroux trade bittersweet for Flyers as well as fans

Not long after Claude Giroux was traded to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, some of the top people in the Flyers organization praised the longtime captain for his 15 years of service. “It’s impossible to put into words just how much Claude Giroux has meant to the Philadelphia Flyers organization,’’ said Flyers governor Dave Scott. “He is the longest serving captain in Flyers history, only the second Flyer to play 1,000 games in the orange and...
NHL
FOX Sports

Islanders visit the Flyers after Nelson's 3-goal game

New York Islanders (26-24-9, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (19-31-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) LINE: Flyers +118, Islanders -140; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Philadelphia Flyers after Brock Nelson scored three goals in the Islanders' 4-2 victory over the Stars. The Flyers are 4-11-4...
NHL
FOX Sports

Oh captain, bye captain: Flyers trade Giroux to Panthers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After 1,000 games and a reign as the longest-serving team captain in Flyers history, Claude Giroux is off to Florida to try to win his first Stanley Cup. Philadelphia traded Giroux on Saturday in a deal that sent this season's All-Star game MVP to Florida in a move designed to strengthen the Panthers' status as a Stanley Cup contender.
NHL
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Extends point streak

Atkinson was the lone scorer for the Flyers in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Senators. Atkinson was able to redirect a Justin Braun one-timer for his 23rd goal and 47th point, which are both team-leading stats. The American winger is riding a five-game point streak consisting of three goals and two assists.
NHL

