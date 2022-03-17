ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin, Capito announce $9.3 Million for West Virginians experiencing homelessness, domestic violence

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
Washington, (DC) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $9,346,404 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Continuum of Care (CoC) Program for nineteen organizations across West Virginia. The CoC awards were provided in the 2020 year-end stimulus package to help quickly rehouse individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness. The programs also support adults and youth fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night without fear of violence. Unfortunately, many West Virginians are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made this heartbreaking issue much worse,” Senator Manchin said. “I am pleased HUD is supporting these nineteen organizations across West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments on our communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure every West Virginian and their family has the safe housing they need and deserve.”

“A safe living environment and place to call home is something everyone in West Virginia should be able to count on,” Senator Capito said. “It is welcome news to see this support heading to our communities that will help individuals and families leave abusive situations, and find reliable housing for those facing homelessness. I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to advocate on behalf of the resources our families in West Virginia need.”

Individual awards listed below:

$1,815,218 – Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority
$1,732,285 – WV Coalition to End Homelessness
$821,649 – Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless
$756,403 – Raleigh County Community Action Association
$551,488 – Telamon Corporation
$444,308 – Clarksburg Housing Authority
$436,242 – Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless
$398,437 – Covenant House
$355,624 – Bartlett House
$346,900 – YWCA Charleston
$289,862 – Branches Domestic Violence Shelter
$283,418 – Kanawha Valley Collective
$267,769 – Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center
$200,468 – Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE”
$193,466 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority
$161,006 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services
$111,957 – Shenandoah Women’s Center
$106,540 – North Central WV Community Action
$73,364 – Southwestern Community Action Council

