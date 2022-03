Knicks -4.5 (-110) A version of March Madness will be played at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. While it’s not an elimination game, the loser will be in a deeper hole in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Both teams still have aspirations of making the play-in tournament in the East but need to pile up wins with the season winding down. The Wizards (29-39) are 4.5 games behind Atlanta for the 10th seed and five games behind the Hornets for No. 9. The Knicks (29-40) are 5.5 games behind Charlotte and five games behind Atlanta.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO