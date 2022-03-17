Gov. Justice proclaims March 21 – 25 as Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, (WV) — Governor Jim Justice has signed a proclamation designating March 21 – 25 as Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia.

“Severe weather impacts every citizen in every region of our state, affecting schools, businesses, personal lives, and our economy,” said Gov. Justice. “Knowing what to do in advance of severe weather saves lives, so I commend the WV EMD for keeping us all prepared and aware when severe weather inevitably strikes again.”

A statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday March 22. The National Weather Service, in partnership with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, Ready WV, and the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message.

Across the state, weather alert radios will activate, and television and radio stations will broadcast the alert. Wireless Emergency Alerts (alerts sent to cell phones and other mobile devices) will not be activated as part of this drill. The drill gives all citizens the opportunity to practice tornado safety measures.

During the test alert, all West Virginians, businesses, hospitals, nursing homes, educators, community groups, and government agencies are encouraged to participate in the tornado drill and update their emergency plans as needed.

“Severe weather is West Virginia’s most constant threat. The Emergency Management Division is committed to ensuring our citizens are prepared for all types of hazards,” said GE McCabe, director of WVEMD. “Testing your emergency plan during Severe Weather Awareness Week, whether with family members, classmates, or co-workers, helps ensure we’ll all be ready for the next severe weather event in the state.”

Join us by posting photos or videos of your participation in the tornado drill, readiness activities or emergency preparedness kits using the hashtag #ReadyWVwx. Follow WVEMD, West Virginia’s NWS offices, and Ready WV on social media to learn safety information to help keep you and your family safe before, during, and after severe weather.

