If fish is on the menu this week, it may be time to check your refrigerator, because more than 6,000 pounds of fish products are now being recalled. The recall, impacting a total of 6,570 pounds of Corfu Foods, Inc.'s swai (Siluriformes) fish products, was issued not because of potential contamination or an unlisted allergen, but rather because the imported products were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO