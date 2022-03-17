ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio 'Constitutional Carry' Bill Worries Domestic-Violence Survivor Advocates

By Halena Sepulveda, Ohio News Connection
Cleveland Scene
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Ohio has been relaxing gun laws for years, some fear the "constitutional carry" bill that was signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine this week, could lead to more domestic violence incidents around the state. "We are actually worried about the increase in loss of life," said...

www.clevescene.com

Comments / 33

notagroupthinkr
2d ago

My husband was murdered .. if my husband had a weapon on him he might be alive today ....we have the responsibility to protect ourselves and our families!

Reply(5)
28
Zack Bartok
2d ago

law abiding citizens have the CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT to carry a gun without ANY license or restrictions. if you don't like that move to one of the other 27 states that don't allow it. problem solved Karen.

Reply(2)
13
Rob Blymiller
2d ago

I don't see why it would worry domestic violence survivors persons convicted of domestic violence is prohibited by law to leagaly own a fire arm

Reply(1)
9
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

What you need to know about Ohio's 'Constitutional Carry' law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The newly signed law that will make a concealed weapons permit optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun goes into effect on June 12. The law also eliminates required training and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Gazette

EDITORIAL: Barbaric new bill allows postnatal 'abortion' rights

Colorado fancies itself a public policy maverick. So, maybe we should kill newborns. That's what overreaching Democrats in the legislature propose. Our state was the first to legalize abortion. Pot. Hallucinogens in Denver. We allow fentanyl in quantities sufficient to kill thousands without fear of prison. We're America's new death-metal shock-jock with a skull-and-bones tattoo.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Legislature#Constitutional Carry#Firearms#Senate#Hb
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
WYTV.com

What new permitless carry bill means for Ohioans

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether by coincidence or not, Ohio’s status as a “constitutional state” will go into effect right around the time some will be deciding how to spend their refund from the IRS. “In the Mahoning Valley, if you get a stimulus check or...
OHIO STATE
Right Wing Uncut

Constitutional carry bill approved by Georgia House

ATLANTA - The Georgia House has approved a bill that would allow gun owners to carry their firearms in public without a permit. House Bill 1358 passed 94-57 on early Friday evening, moving to the Senate for more debate. The Senate last month passed a similar measure. In a tweet...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy