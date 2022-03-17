UK airlines and London Heathrow Airport dropping face mask requirements

Travelers w ill no longer be required to wear face masks inside the London Heathrow Airport or while flying aboard British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights.

The airport’s policy will now move to only recommending that passengers wear face masks .



"While we still recommend wearing them, we can be confident the investments we've made in Covid — secure measures — some of which aren't always visible — combined with the fantastic protection provided by the vaccine will continue to keep people safe while traveling," Heathrow Chief Operating Officer Emma Gilthorpe told BBC News.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are also easing their masking policies.

Passengers will not be required to wear face masks on flights unless the destination requires them.

As of Thursday, flights between the United Kingdom and the United States will still require face masks until at least April 18, when the U.S. policy is set to expire.

On Tuesday, pilots with JetBlue , Southwest Airlines , and American Airlines filed a lawsuit arguing the U.S. Federal Transportation Mask Mandate is "an illegal and unconstitutional exercise of executive authority" because the defendants — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its parent agency, the Health and Human Services Department — "acted without" authorization or following the rulemaking process outlined by the Administrative Procedure Act.