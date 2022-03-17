ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Woman Accused of Burglary in Seneca County

By News Staff
 2 days ago
A woman from the Southern Tier has been arrested for allegedly committing a burglary in the town of Romulus. 28-year old Felicia Jablonski is accused of...

