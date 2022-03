Southampton host Manchester City in the FA Cup on Sunday and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes his team can cause an upset.City are the favourites heading into the quarter-final due to their consistent form this season but Hasenhuttel says Southampton believe they can get the result.“We have both had a week to prepare for this game and had some experience with (playing) each other,” he said.“Hopefully we find a few good solutions for the game because we all know when you face one of the best teams in the world, you have to do a very good job and we are...

