Washington, DC

Woman succumbs to injuries after DC apartment fire

By Elise Kim
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The woman who was rescued from Wednesday’s fire in the 200 block of T St. NW has succumbed to her injuries, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Apartment fire injures resident and firefighter

#DCsBravest are deeply saddened to report the woman we rescued from yesterdays fire in the 200 block of T St NW succumbed to her injuries. Our thoughts & prayers are with family and friends. At 10AM we return to the neighborhood for an “After the Fire” safety sweep.

DC Fire and EMS Official Twitter

Following this apartment blaze, DC’s Fire Prevention Division and neighborhood fire companies engaged in a “Back to the Fire” safety sweep through the neighborhood of Wednesday’s fatal fire. This was to give out safety literature and testing as well as replace smoke alarms where needed.

