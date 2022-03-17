ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Janai Kai Says AEW Rampage Match Was Last Minute, Praises 'Chill' AEW Environment

By Jeremy Lambert
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Janai Kai made her AEW debut on the December 3 episode of AEW Rampage, taking on Jade Cargill. The bout didn't last long as Cargill was victorious in 31 seconds. Kai had previously competed in ROH and various Independent promotions before landing in AEW for a few matches. Speaking...

Wrestling World

Killer Kross and Scarlett Speak About Life After WWE

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke about their life after quitting the WWE. Before joining the WWE, they were a part of Impact Wrestling. Scarlett stated that they will not ever return to Impact Wrestling. She spoke about it during a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner. “We’re never...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Why CM Punk Has Been Absent From AEW TV

Following his win over MJF at AEW Revolution, CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a possible reason for this is because Punk is currently filming the second season of the Starz series Heels. Filming is expected to last several weeks. Punk plays Ricky Rabies on the show.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Natalya Explains How Close She Came To Quit Wrestling

It would have been a big loss. There have been a lot of stars in WWE over the years but there are only some who have been around for so long that they become one of the company’s regulars. Some names have been around for well over ten years and they are still big deals in the company to this day. It turns out that one of them almost never got to WWE in the first place.
WWE
PWMania

New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s SmackDown- -Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal, Madcap Moss & Baron Corbin. It was previously announced that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will collide on tonight’s show. Stay tuned for more updates on SmackDown.
WWE
Thunder Rosa
411mania.com

Scarlett Bordeaux Says She Wants A Match With Melina

During a Captain’s Corner virtual signing (via Wrestling Inc), Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about her dream match in wrestling, her most meaningful moment in wrestling and more. Here are highlights:. On her dream match: “I really want to wrestle Melina.”. On her most meaningful moment in wrestling: “Strangely enough,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Plans For Scott Hall In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon initially wanted the late Scott Hall to portray “a GI Joe character” before the Razor Ramon gimmick came to life, according to Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Bro Show this week, DDP recalled what Hall told him about McMahon’s original plans for...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Reaction To Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

Welcome back? There have been some big changes in the wrestling world as wrestlers move from one promotion to another. It can be quite the moment when someone shows up in another place, especially if it is someone coming back to where they have been before. That is going to be the case in the near future, but how is the rest of the locker room reacting to the whole thing?
WWE
PWMania

Possible Reason For CM Punk’s Absence From AEW Television

CM Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW television since he defeated MJF in a dog collar match at the 2022 Revolution PPV. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that filming for the second season of the Starz show Heels will be taking place over the next several weeks. Punk is reportedly continuing his role from the first season and that could explain his absence from Dynamite and Rampage.
WWE
Updates On Some Of The Last ROH Deals, News On New Regime

Fightful has learned that some of the former ROH talent in IMPACT Wrestling haven't signed with the company yet. We'd heard that a couple of talent were still technically under ROH deals when they came into the company and had not officially signed deals yet. Matt Taven was one of the rumored names, though attempts to reach out to him did not yield a comment on the matter. We've also reached out to Mike Bennett on the matter. PCO was signed months ago, but his ROH deal was already up at the end of November.
WWE
JONAH Recalls The One Time He Soiled Himself During A Match

JONAH has opened up about the one time he soiled himself in the ring. Appearing on Callihan Uncensored, the IMPACT star shared the story of facing Duke Hudson at an NXT Live Event and poop shooting into his gear after his fellow Australian delivered a double-stomp. According to JONAH, this is the only time he's had an accident of this sort before and is especially happy that none of the evidence leaked and was photographed by those in attendance.
WWE
Diamond Dallas Page Reflects On Being Involved In The Virtual Basement ‘The Wrestling Code’ Video Game Project

Diamond Dallas Page talks about being included in the Virtual Basement video game, The Wrestling Code. The Wrestling Code is an upcoming wrestling video game being produced in Unreal Engine by Virtual Basement. So far, names like Scott Steiner, Rob Van Dam, Kurt Angle, and more have all signed on for the upcoming game and updates continue to pour in every passing month.
VIDEO GAMES
Tony Khan Comments On AEW Dynamite Ratings & Plugs Friday’s Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to thank fans for Wednesday’s ratings for the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As noted, Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day edition of Dynamite drew 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #52 for the night on cable in viewership. Khan touted how AEW had great viewership, even with the NCAA tournament coverage on TruTV topping the Cable Top 150.
TV & VIDEOS
Briscoes Not Expected To Join AEW, What Happened

Don't expect to see the Briscoes in AEW, at least if word at WarnerMedia and among AEW talent is true. Fightful has been told that as of prior to the ROH sale, The Briscoes weren't planned to be signed by All Elite Wrestling. It should be stated that we're not even sure of the interest on All Elite Wrestling's part, but if was confirmed to us by WarnerMedia sources that a person of influence in the company did not want the duo signed to AEW, specifically due to Jay Briscoe's homophobic tweets from 2013. Briscoe would apologize at the start of an ROH show the week after. Those that we heard from in ROH since have said that to their credit, they hadn't caused issues for the company since then. One AEW talent said they were made for television, but can't blame WarnerMedia or AEW.
WWE
