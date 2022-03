Minority business enterprises have accounted for more than half of the new businesses created in the U.S. over the last decade, creating 4.7 million jobs in the process. Still, nearly four out of five employer firms in the U.S. are owned by people identifying as non-Hispanic white, while only 19% of businesses are owned by minorities. To determine the U.S. locations with the most minority business owners, researchers calculated the ratio of minority-owned businesses to the minority population.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO