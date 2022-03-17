Citigroup is covering staff abortion travel expenses, drawing ire from Texas GOP

Citibank Inc. announced Tuesday it would cover the travel expenses for employees forced to go out of state for an abortion. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

New York-based banking giant Citigroup Inc. announced Tuesday it will cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortions across state lines as more restrictive laws are passed in Texas and around the country, drawing swift criticism from state Republicans.

"In response to changes in reproductive health-care laws in certain states in the U.S., beginning in 2022 we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources," the bank wrote in a public filing . The policy will cover expenses, like airfare and lodgings, that employees may incur if they are forced to travel out of state to have the procedure.

The bank has more than 8,500 employees in Texas, which last year passed one of the country's strictest abortion bans. Under the law, individuals can sue anyone who "aids and abets" an abortion after six weeks.

The number of abortions in Texas dropped by more than 60 percent within the first month after the law took effect on Sept. 1, according to state health department data. Texas has also passed measures to restrict medication-induced abortions .

Other states are also following Texas' lead, passing abortion bans with similar enforcement. Idaho's senate on Monday passed a Texas-style bill banning the procedure after six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant.

Citibank's announcement quickly drew ire from the Texas GOP.

"The 'travel benefits' offered by Citigroup is nothing more than a PR stunt by a 'woke' company to support a culture of death," George P. Bush, Texas land commissioner running for the Republican nomination for attorney general, told the Dallas Morning News in an email Wednesday. "Texas is a pro-life state, and if elected Attorney General, I will hold actors who attempt to find loopholes in our law accountable."

Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, encouraged Republicans to "avoid entrusting their finances with Citibank and other companies hostile to them and their values," according to the Dallas Morning News ."Citigroup's decision to finance the murder of unborn children with a heartbeat is appalling, but not surprising, considering its past adoption of far-left causes."

Other companies have likewise responded to the Lone Star State's strict abortion ban. Match Group Inc.'s CEO Shar Dubey announced last year she was creating a fund to help cover such expenses for employees, the Dallas Morning News reported. The company's competitor Bumble also created a similar fund. In September, Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. said they would cover legal fees for drivers sued under the Texas law.

More Politics

- Principal fired for reading 'I Need a New Butt!' book to class

- Texas A&M to sever research ties with Russia

- Ted Cruz rides shotgun in “People’s Convoy” of truckers

- Meet the Texas librarian fighting book bans in schools

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.