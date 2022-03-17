ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon closes $8.5B deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM

By Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPrCy_0ei0DnAa00
Amazon MGM FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, on Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon announced Thursday, March 17, 2022 it has closed its acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM two days after European regulators said the deal “would not significantly reduce competition” in European markets. MGM is one of the oldest studios in Hollywood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Steven Senne)

Amazon announced Thursday it has closed its acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM, two days after European regulators said the deal “would not significantly reduce competition” in European markets.

The retail giant had announced the $8.5 billion deal in May, making it the company's second-largest acquisition following its $13.7 billion deal with Whole Foods in 2017. The latest acquisition was aimed at boosting Amazon's streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month Amazon certified to the Federal Trade Commission it provided information sought by antitrust investigators regarding the deal, adding it could be free to close the purchase if the commission doesn’t file a legal challenge before a mid-March deadline.

One of the oldest studios in Hollywood, MGM has been through bankruptcy and new sets of owners in the past decade while its new releases dwindled.

Amazon praised the deal in a blog post Thursday, saying MGM has more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes and awards that “will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”

Amazon plans to draw on the vast MGM library, with famous characters such as Rocky, RoboCop and Pink Panther, to create new movies and shows.

“We are excited for MGM and its bounty of iconic brands, legendary films and television series, and our incredible team and creative partners to join the Prime Video family,” MGM’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Brearton said in a statement.

The latest acquisition comes as antitrust regulators scrutinize Amazon for its broader practices and operations. Last week, House lawmakers asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the tech giant and senior executives obstructed Congress or violated other federal laws in testimony on its competition practices.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why Amazon Spent $8.5 Billion to Land MGM, and What’s Next for the Studio Behind James Bond

Click here to read the full article. Amazon bought MGM for its history — but not necessarily its standalone future. The e-commerce giant surprised Hollywood on Thursday by announcing the completion of its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, an iconic Hollywood brand whose presence in the modern entertainment industry has diminished over time and numerous changes in ownership since the mid-1980s. The Federal Trade Commission had suggested it might object to Amazon’s purchase of MGM, raising the prospect of a long fight. On the heels of Thursday’s closing announcement, the FTC still raised the threat of a future challenge to the combination. Analysts...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of MGM approved by EU regulators

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European regulators have approved Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, stressing that no concerns about competition are being raised by the sale. In 2021, Amazon said it was buying MGM in a $8.45 billion deal, in order to widen its video streaming service with more content. According to...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

What the Amazon-MGM Merger Means for Theatrical Windows, Distribution Deals, and That 98-Year-Old Library

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Studios and Prime Video officially welcomed MGM into their sizable Seattle home on Thursday, all for the low, low adoption rate of $8.5 billion. Will the newfangled streaming service and the near-century-old studio (MGM, founded in 1924, has produced more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 episodes of television) play nice together inside their new living arrangement? Well, for starters, James Bond isn’t about to go straight to the small screen — so theatrical plans won’t be shaken (nor stirred) too much, to paraphrase what an Amazon spokesperson told IndieWire for this story. Amazon...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Hollywood Studio#European#Whole Foods#The Wall Street Journal#Amazon Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Amazon closes acquisition of MGM in blockbuster $8.54 BILLION deal: Tech giant will now own rights to $7B James Bond franchise and other classics

Amazon has closed on its $8.45 billion purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, buying the rights to some of the production company's iconic stable of films that includes the Rocky and James Bond franchises. 'MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad...
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

Amazon Reveals Interim Leadership Structure at Town Hall With MGM Staff (EXCLUSIVE)

A few key details were revealed about what life will be like at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer now that its $8.5 billion sale to Amazon has closed. In a town hall at Amazon’s Culver City lot, Mike Hopkins, Amazon Studios and Prime Video SVP, unveiled an interim leadership structure. He told staffers that for the time being, MGM’s Chief Operating Officer Christopher Brearton, Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca and Worldwide Television Group Chairman Mark Burnett have “joined my leadership team.” That signals that all three men will report directly to Hopkins. Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke will continue to report to Hopkins.
BUSINESS
Complex

Amazon Closes $8.5 Million MGM Acquisition, Adds ‘James Bond,’ ‘Rocky’ Franchises to Streaming Library

Amazon has closed its deal to acquire MGM for $8.5 billion in an effort to expand Prime Video and its in-house film studio, Variety reports. “The storied, nearly century-old studio—with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards—will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers,” the company said about the deal, which was first announced in May of last year.
BUSINESS
Distractify

TikToker Says Red Lobster Fired Her After She Was "Jumped” at Work

Labor has always been a hot topic of conversation, and it seems that only more and more people have been talking about income discrepancies and poor management/structural choices ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe people staying home and not working for a while had something to do with it, or the massive layoffs, or the redistribution of wealth that made big corporations even bigger while small businesses were assaulted, or politicians using inside knowledge to benefit, maybe all of this helped to put a sour taste in people's mouths when it came to work during and after the pandemic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Announces New Series From 'Bridgerton' Studio

The next Netflix project from Shonda Rhimes is The Residence, an eight-episode series set at the White House. Rhimes' Shondaland is responsible for Netflix's Bridgerton, which returns for a second season later this month. Her latest hit for the streamer is the limited series Inventing Anna. Rhimes and longtime Shondaland...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

MGM’s Interim Leadership in Amazon Era Begins to Take Shape

At a Friday morning town hall, some light (if very little) was shed on how MGM would be incorporated into Amazon Studios a day after the ecommerce giant closed its $8.5 billion purchase of the storied Hollywood label. MGM is now part of Prime Video and Amazon Studios led by senior vp Mike Hopkins, with the exec welcoming staffers into the Amazon fold during the town hall. Hopkins noted that MGM’s COO Christopher Brearton, motion picture group chairman Michael De Luca and worldwide television group chairman Mark Burnett would be joining his team. But this interim leadership structure may be updated in...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

It's official: MGM belongs to Amazon now

After nearly 10 months’ worth of regulatory hurdles, Amazon and MGM announced earlier today that their massive merger is officially a done deal. For the head-dizzying cost of roughly $8.5 billion, the House of Bezos now owns the nonagenarian legacy studio comprised of “more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards,” according to a statement from Amazon.
BUSINESS
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Alice’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Keke Palmer Movie Be Streaming?

The upcoming crime thriller Alice is not your typical film about slavery. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, Alice stars Keke Palmer as a woman is enslaved on a plantation in Georgia, in what she believes is the 19th century. But when she escapes, she realizes actually, the year is 1973—slavery has been abolished for over a century, and the Black Power movement is underway.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance Winner ‘Nanny’ Sells to Amazon, Blumhouse

The winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival grand jury prize, Nanny, has sold to Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video, nearly two months after making its debut at the virtual festival. The horror drama comes from director Nikyatu Jusu and stars Anna Diop as a Senegalese immigrant nanny, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, working to bring her own child to America.More from The Hollywood ReporterAbigail Disney, Rachel Lear and Reid Davenport Films Set for 2022 Hot Docs FestivalChris Pine on Spy Thriller 'All the Old Knives':...
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
58K+
Followers
99K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy