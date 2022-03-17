ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Officer killed, another hurt in Missouri motel shootout

By Chris Regnier
 2 days ago

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — One officer was killed, and another was injured in a Bonne Terre motel shootout.

Bonne Terre is about an hour south of St. Louis in St. Francois County.

Bonne Terre Police responded to a disturbance call at a Motel 6 off Highway K a little before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said when officers approached a room, the suspect identified as James Emory came out and opened fire. Both officers were hit but were able to return fire, killing Emory.

Officer Garrett Worley, who was shot in the leg, was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. He is 28-years-old and has been an officer for seven years.

Officer Lane Burns, shot multiple times, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died from injuries. That officer was in his early 30’s and had been on the force for about five years.

Cpl. Thompson said, “Being a smaller town this is going to hit harder.”

Officer Burns leaves behind a fiance, Shannon Chasteen, and a 9-year-old daughter.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has officially taken over the investigation.

There are no other details about the nature of the disturbance call. This is a developing story and will be updated with details as they come into the FOX2 newsroom.

Darci Kinard
2d ago

for the love of Sanity, I hope the people that Kill. Loses there life, as Karma is for People who have Death in their Thought Process.Rest in Peace to all our Offices who lare not here, and be with the family

Beverley Avery
2d ago

doesnt pay to be an officer anymore. this country has run amuck...

